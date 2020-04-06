On March 19, 2020, Tyler Carter was charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident as a result of an investigation by the Bannock County Sheriffs Office into the death of Bobette Wilhelm. The investigation was ongoing at the time the charge was filed.
After additional investigation was conducted, the results of the investigation were reviewed by the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, which concluded an additional charge was warranted.
Mr. Carter was consequently charged today with involuntary manslaughter, a felony, which carries a maximum penalty of ten (10) years in prison and/or a fine up to $10,000.