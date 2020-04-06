POCATELLO — The local man accused of leaving the scene of last month’s fatal hit-and-run crash involving a Pocatello cyclist now faces an additional felony charge, prosecutors said Monday.
Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog announced in a Monday news release that Tyler D. Carter, 38, of Pocatello, now faces one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident, both felonies, for allegedly striking 40-year-old cyclist Bobette “Bobbi” Wilhelm, of Pocatello, with his truck on Buckskin Road east of the Gate City on March 13.
"After additional investigation was conducted, the results of the investigation were reviewed by the Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, which concluded an additional charge was warranted," Herzog said in the Monday news release.
Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Carter without incident at his Pocatello home on March 19, Bannock County Chief Deputy Tony Manu said during a press conference at the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office last month.
Carter is currently incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello on a $50,000 bond, according to court records.
An off-duty Bannock County detention sergeant and his fiancee found Wilhelm’s body in a ravine off of Buckskin Road near Parks Road east of Pocatello a few hours after she was reported missing on March 16.
Authorities believe Carter was allegedly driving a green GMC pickup truck when he struck Wilhelm around 6:45 p.m. on March 13 while Wilhelm was bicycling alone on Buckskin Road. Authorities believe the force of the impact threw Wilhelm into the ravine where she later died.
Carter was identified as a suspect within 24 to 36 hours after Wilhelm’s body was discovered, authorities said. The force of the collision left vehicle parts from Carter’s pickup in the roadway, which is how authorities were able to locate the vehicle Carter was allegedly driving when he struck Wilhelm.
Manu told the Idaho State Journal last month there is no evidence to suggest Carter and Wilhelm knew each other and nothing that would suggest why Carter allegedly fled the scene after striking Wilhelm. Manu also had no information as to why Carter was driving on Buckskin Road at the time of the collision.
Authorities said Wilhelm remained alive for some time after the crash before succumbing to her injuries.
Carter is due back in court sometime next month for a preliminary hearing where prospectors will determine if there is enough evidence to send his case to trial, Herzog told the Journal Monday afternoon, though he was unsure of the exact date due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If convicted of the two felony charges against him, leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter, Carter faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.