CHUBBUCK — A man accidentally shot himself in the parking lot of a Chubbuck paint store on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.
The man was sitting in a pickup truck in the Sherwin-Williams parking lot in the 100 block of Knudsen Boulevard around 3:30 p.m. when a handgun he had in his possession accidentally discharged, Chubbuck police said.
The bullet wounded the man in the leg.
Chubbuck police and firefighters and Pocatello Fire Department paramedics responded to the incident.
The man was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of his gunshot wound. He's expected to survive, Chubbuck police said.
The man's name has not been released.
The incident remains under investigation by Chubbuck police.