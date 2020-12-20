MALAD — Residents of Malad are being asked to not use city water after the municipality's water pump broke on Sunday morning, authorities said.
The water pump has since been repaired but Malad residents should keep from using city water until the water pressure in the system can be built back up, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. It could take up to 24 hours for Malad's water system to build up sufficient water pressure, the Sheriff's Office said.
