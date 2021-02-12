A florist in Malad provided flowers to residents of a local long-term care facility on Feb. 11 to recognize them just before Valentine’s Day.
Kelley Neal, owner of Edith’s Collective floral and gift shop, said the effort got a positive reaction from the facility’s administration.
He says Valentine’s Day is always busy for florists.
“So they couldn’t believe I’d stop-pause to deliver flowers to people in the long-term care residences,” he said.
But through an anonymous donor, he said they wanted to extend their love and admiration leading into Valentine’s Day to those who may be struggling, said Neal, whose boutique shop offers artisan crafted items, fresh floral gift boxes and other items.
“These hand-crafted floral arrangements will let residents know that they are loved, admired and respected by their loved ones as well as the greater Malad community,” he said.
Neal, who’s in his first year of owning the floral business in Malad, says that many of the residents in the home were leaders who forged opportunities for others to follow in their footsteps and to further advance the quality of life that people enjoy in the community.
But visitors to the Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital long-term care facility in Malad are restricted.
And some residents may have had little interaction with others, either due to being single or not having children who live in the area, he said.
“So I thought what better way to show we care and we love them than to send to them a nice little gift that they can enjoy in their room,” he said.
Thus Neal, who’s 40, did a wrap style arrangement of long-stem red roses for the care facility’s residents.
“We wrapped it with cellophane and put it with the foliage and filters,” he said. “So it has all the parts the regular arrangements would have but they can hold onto it without having a vase,” Neal said.
That’s beneficial because many residents of the facility have disabilities or impairments.
So there also isn’t any potential for a glass vase to get knocked over and shatter.
Plus the floral arrangements are designed so they will stay moist for an extended time, he said.
He couldn’t go into the rooms to deliver them due to COVID-19 restrictions.
So he just met personnel in the lobby and they got the flowers from him, and then they took them to each one of the 20 residents there, he said.
But why do people respond so positively to flowers?
Neal says people like to talk about that very topic.
“Well because it’s an unexpected gesture and they bring a smile and happiness,” he said.
He sees that often when he’s working.
“What’s really gratifying is delivering flowers to someone that’s not expecting them and just seeing their face light up,” Neal said.
He says he delivers locally and over into south Bannock County, including the Downey area and Arimo.
“We also service over there for funerals and for other things,” he said.
Plus he puts an emphasis on teaching about flowers and arrangements.
“So we do hands-on classes throughout the summer and fall and winter,” he said. “Once a month we host hands-on classes where people can come in and learn a new craft or a new trade, he said.
Further, he’s looking at bringing in other artisans to present hands-on learning and instruction on various topics.
But how did Neal, who offers free delivery with a paid purchase, come up with the name for his business? Why Edith’s Collective?
Edith is a family name, he says. She was his mom’s great aunt.
“And we all have that special person in our life that means something special to us,” Neal said.
“So we all have an Aunt Edith.”