The West Clinic has been making miracles for over a century in Pocatello by treating severe and chronic conditions since 1916.
Carter West, the son of Dr. Jason West of the West Clinic, plans to graduate with a dual doctorate in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine from the National University of Health Sciences in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 2026, making five generations of doctors in the West family.
Carter plans to assume responsibility for the West Clinic following his graduation.
“It's unusual for any business to make five generations, especially five doctors,” Jason said. “My great-grandfather graduated from Carter’s school 108 years ago.”
Each doctor in the West family was especially successful in one area of their expertise, beginning with Jason’s great-grandfather treating the worldwide flu in 1918.
“My grandpa was really good at his field of chiropractic orthopedics, and he was a low back pain specialist,” Carter said. “My dad's really good at treating chronic and autoimmune conditions and Lyme disease. My great-grandpa was really good at treating railroad spine. For me, I want to learn as much as I can from my dad and all the generational knowledge that he has. I'm not really sure yet what my specialty is going to be for me, but somehow I know that I will be able to give a new twist to the clinic.”
The treatment of railroad spine is an especially important part of the history of the West Clinic.
Jason said, “Railroad spine is what happened to engineers and conductors where their spines would vibrate all the time on the trains and they would get a lot of back pain. They don't really have that anymore because they have better shocks and coupling systems, but in the early 1900s, it was a really big deal. The Union Pacific Railroad used to put engineers and conductors on the train to Pocatello, and they'd get off the railroad depot to come up to my grandfather's office so he could take care of them. Then they'd get back on the train and they would go back. So that's kind of where we started, and how we got the reputation for treating difficult conditions. And to this day, a lot of our patients still come from out of town to our office. I love southeastern Idaho. I love Pocatello, and we have enough of a reputation that the world comes to us.”
Among the numerous success stories, one patient named Gary Davis with terminal cancer came to the West Clinic looking for treatment to improve his quality of life.
“He was told he had just weeks to live, but he lived about a year and a half because of our treatment,” Jason said. “We put our success stories up on Facebook and YouTube. We're pretty close to a thousand success stories of people that were out of hope, time and money."
Jason expressed his excitement for his son pursuing the same career as him.
Jason said, “I'm trying to teach Carter the same thing that my grandfather taught my dad and my dad taught me. If you love what you do, you never work. I get to do something that I enjoy every day. My patients are some of my best friends. And that's the pathway that I'm excited for Carter to have. You have to pay your dues and go through, in Carter's case, a master's degree and then a five-year stretch. So it's a 10-11 year pathway, but it's also one of the best jobs in the universe.”
The West Clinic offers more than chiropractic therapy, including “acupuncture, and we offer medical nutritional therapy, which means that we're prescribing vitamins based upon blood tests, and we also do an advanced Vitamin IV treatment,” Jason said.
The doctors at the West Clinic have been exceptionally involved in the medical field on the state and national level.
Jason said, “My great-grandfather was instrumental in writing the Idaho Chiropractic Practice Act, which became law in 1919 and defines what you can do in the practice of chiropractic. My grandfather was president of the national association in the 1940s, which later was renamed the American Chiropractic Association, which my dad was president of in the '70s.”
The West Clinic has been featured in two documentaries produced by Jeff Hays — "Doctored” and “Undoctored.”
Jason said, “What's fascinating is I've had a lot of really famous people come to the office and one of them was a movie producer. His name is Greg Heiser, and he runs a company called Green Highlander Productions. He was referred to our office by an NBA Hall of Famer named John Stockton."
Heiser, fascinated by the success stories at the clinic, asked Jason if he could interview some of his patients. Heiser then produced a Youtube video of the success stories, leading Hays to include the West Clinic in his documentaries as “one of the top 10 alternative medical clinics in the entire United States,” Jason said.
Carter expressed what he believes makes the West Clinic authentic.
“I like how we treat tough conditions. The people with autoimmune, chronic, Lyme, MS and rheumatoid arthritis are people that are really hurting and those are people that really need help,” he said.
The West Clinic is located at 1188 Hall Place in Pocatello. To learn more about the West Clinic, visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/thewestclinic/. Jason also hosts a nationally syndicated radio show on Voice America about the various treatments available at the West Clinic. The radio program can be found at voiceamerica.com/show/4109/americas-healer-dr-jason-west and is also available on Apple, iTunes, Pandora and Spotify.
