Carter and Jason West

Carter West, left, and his father Dr. Jason West in a National University of Health Sciences classroom in Tampa Bay, Florida.

 Submitted Photo

The West Clinic has been making miracles for over a century in Pocatello by treating severe and chronic conditions since 1916.

Carter West, the son of Dr. Jason West of the West Clinic, plans to graduate with a dual doctorate in chiropractic and naturopathic medicine from the National University of Health Sciences in Tampa Bay, Florida, in 2026, making five generations of doctors in the West family.

