Ryker

Ryker Goodwin snorkeling with sharks.

 Photo courtesy of Make-A-Wish Idaho

POCATELLO — On September 15, Make-A-Wish Idaho sent fourteen-year-old Ryker Goodwin of Blackfoot, Idaho to Hawaii to grant his wish to go snorkeling with sharks.

Ryker, who has cystic fibrosis, has been described by his mother, Kim Goodwin, as a ‘bit of an adrenaline junky.’

