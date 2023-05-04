SHELLEY — Make-A-Wish Idaho recently granted a local 14-year-old girl's wish to provide new softball equipment to her high school.
Emersyn Drollinger, a 14-year-old girl from Shelley, was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis just shortly after birth.
Despite the cards she was dealt, she has immersed herself in softball and found a community that supports her. She also serves on the student council. Unlike most children, she decided to use her wish from Make-a-Wish Idaho to donate new softball equipment to her school, Hobbs Middle School in Shelley. The equipment will also be used by Shelley High School.
“I wanted to use my Make-A-Wish for other people because I was just really grateful for what they've done in my life and for how much they've helped me,” Emersyn said. “I wanted to give back to them a little bit and give back to my community.”
Emersyn said the equipment was donated by the non-profit organization Pitch in for Baseball & Softball through the Make-A-Wish Idaho Foundation. Pitch in for Baseball & Softball focuses on the collection and distribution of softball and baseball equipment.
“We got a few new pitching machines, some ball carts, a whole bunch of bats, new helmets, softball and baseballs, weightlifting equipment, a TV and some speakers,” Emersyn said.
Emersyn’s school built a new softball hitting facility through volunteer work and donations beginning last fall, but the equipment was old and in need of replacement, which is what inspired her to donate her wish for new equipment.
“It's all volunteer labor and just a bunch of good people that have helped Emersyn,” said Lisal Drollinger, Emersyn’s mother. “They had some equipment, but it was just old. The stuff that Make-A-Wish brought is so nice and it’s stuff that the school couldn't have afforded.”
Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease that can’t be cured but can be treated.
Emersyn battles cystic fibrosis and must undergo multiple respiratory treatments daily as well as take a regular battery of medications, according to a news release from Make-A-Wish Idaho.
Although encouraged by Make-A-Wish Idaho and her family to choose a wish for herself, Emersyn said “I don’t need or want anything. I have it all. I want to share my wish with others.”
“Wishes to give are some of the most special wishes we grant," said Janie Best, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho. "Children with critical illnesses can dream up a very special wish for themselves, but Emersyn chose to give her wish back to the community. Her selflessness will benefit countless youth throughout the region."
Despite the daily treatments, Lisal said Emersyn lives every day to the fullest.
“It's something you can't ever forget about,” Lisal said. “It's all day, every day that we have to take care of it, but it's just a part of her life and she has handled it very well. Every time she eats, she has to take medications to be able to absorb what she eats and then does respiratory treatment several times a day to try and keep her lungs clear of infection. The first thing we do when she wakes up and the last thing we do before she goes to bed at night is take care of her lungs.”
Lisal said that due to the advancement in treatment for cystic fibrosis, Emersyn has been able to continue playing softball.
“The treatments that she does now and lots of the medications she takes now were not even available when she was born,” Lisal said. “They've just become available in recent years to treat and try and correct that gene that doesn't work so well. Part of the reason she's doing really well and able to play softball is because there's been a lot of advances in the treatment for cystic fibrosis in recent years.”
Emersyn wanted to give a special thanks to the Make-a-Wish Idaho for making this donation possible.
Lisal described how much Emersyn’s choice for her wish meant to her.
“I was just touched that she was able to look outside herself and be willing to think of someone else first,” Lisal said. “That was pretty touching. She's just willing and able to help people and always looking for and aware of where she can help and what good she can do. She just has a good heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.