A major winter storm is forecast to cover East Idaho in fresh snow starting Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night.
Anyone thinking about traveling on East Idaho’s roads during the incoming blast of winter weather might want to reconsider those plans because road conditions throughout the region are expected to be hazardous.
After Wednesday, lingering snow showers could possibly bring an additional inch of snow to East Idaho on Thursday and potentially again on Friday.
But the storm’s biggest impact by far will be Tuesday night through Wednesday night and the National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the incoming snow.
The areas of East Idaho expected to be hardest hit by the storm are Emigration Summit, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades and Victor, all of which are forecast to receive 8 to 13 inches of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
The storm is also expected to hammer the Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore areas, where 6 to 12 inches of snow could fall.
Almost equally hard hit will be the Lava Hot Springs, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Thatcher, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Preston, Franklin, Arbon, Malad and Holbrook areas, all of which could receive 6 to 10 inches of snow Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
The storm is expected to bring 4 to 7 inches of snow to the Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Rigby, Soda Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Henry and Bone areas, while 2 to 5 inches of snow could fall on the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Aberdeen, American Falls, Rockland, Spencer and Raft River areas.
The storm's expected to have the least impact on the Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Declo, Malta, Albion, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Oakley and Atomic City areas, where 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall Tuesday night through Wednesday night. Some of those areas could also receive rain during the storm.
The storm could dump up to 17 inches of snow on East Idaho's higher mountaintops and anyone looking to travel in the backcountry should expect dangerous winter weather conditions.
The storm is expected to create hazardous driving conditions Tuesday night through Wednesday night throughout East Idaho and motorists should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility. Winds of over 30 mph in East Idaho’s lower elevations and over 40 mph in the mountains will create blowing and drifting snow that will make driving even more dangerous.
The weather service said that "if you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories calling for several inches of snow are in effect in the central Idaho mountains including the Stanley, Hailey, Sun Valley and Ketchum areas. Winter weather advisories are also in effect in North Idaho as well as in the mountains north of Boise and Mountain Home.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the storm.