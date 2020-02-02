The strong Pacific storm that's currently dumping snow on East Idaho has already resulted in multiple local school districts canceling all classes for Monday.
American Falls School District 381, Clark County School District 161, Butte County School District 111 and Fremont County School District 215 decided Sunday night that they would close all of their schools on Monday because of the winter storm that's hammering East Idaho. In addition Sugar-Salem School District 322 will be opening its schools two hours later than normal on Monday because of the snowstorm and might cancel all classes if conditions worsen.
Multiple crashes occurred on Pocatello area roads on Sunday night as the snow began falling and then intensified. Authorities haven't released further information on those wrecks, most of which occurred on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86.
The National Weather Service issued special weather alerts for East Idaho on Sunday night warning motorists that the snowstorm is creating very dangerous conditions on Interstate 15 and Highway 20, especially north of Idaho Falls, and on Interstate 84.
The winter storm began dropping snow on the Spencer and Island Park areas on Sunday morning and gradually spread throughout the day to the rest of East Idaho. By Sunday night it appeared that snow was falling on the entire region. The storm is forecast to continue dumping snow on East Idaho through Monday night.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho on Saturday alerting motorists about the hazardous driving conditions that would be caused by the storm.
The weather service said that people might want to avoid driving on East Idaho's roads until the storm exits the region. If you do decide to drive on East Idaho's roads during the storm, you should make sure you have an extra flashlight, food, water and blankets in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The weather service also recommends that if you do decide to drive that you tell others about your plans and your estimated time of arrival as a precaution in case you get stranded.
The weather service said extremely dangerous flash freezes that will cover local roads in a coating of ice are possible during the storm because of the falling snow and temps quickly plummeting into the teens and single digits.
The storm will dump the most snow — as much as 7 to 14 inches — on Malad, Rockland, Arbon, Preston, Franklin, Weston, Dayton, Inkom, Arimo, McCammon, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Bancroft, Grace, Montpelier, Paris, Georgetown, St. Charles, Thatcher, Wayan, Henry, Swan Valley, Palisades, Ririe, Bone, Driggs, Tetonia, Victor, Island Park, Ashton and St. Anthony.
The storm is forecast to dump up to 6 inches of snow on these areas: Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, Atomic City, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Arco, Declo, Raft River, Albion, Almo, Malta, Holbrook, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Spencer, Mud Lake and Dubois.
The storm is currently pounding East Idaho with 50 mph winds, which are causing blowing and drifting snow that is intensifying the dangerous driving conditions and could cause road closures. The winds might be strong enough to bring down tree branches and power lines.
The weather service said that rain might also fall on East Idaho during the storm, especially in the lower elevations. This will create very hazardous road conditions because the rain will likely freeze upon hitting the ground.
Elsewhere in the state the central Idaho mountains including Salmon, Stanley, Challis, Hailey, Sun Valley, Ketchum and Mackay are also bracing to be hit by the storm. Several inches of snow could fall on those areas on Sunday and Monday.
Winter weather advisories calling for snow are also in effect in parts of south central Idaho and southwest Idaho because of the storm.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings, winter storm watches and/or winter weather advisories are in effect in Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
The weather service said another winter storm will likely hit East Idaho on Wednesday and the region will experience temps in the teens and single digits for most of this week. It’s unclear how strong Wednesday’s storm will be at this point but the weather service will provide updates on its expected impact as it approaches.