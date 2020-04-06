BOISE — Two major Idaho insurance carriers — Regence and Blue Cross of Idaho — are voluntarily waiving health treatment costs associated with COVID-19, the Idaho Department of Insurance announced Friday.
Furthermore, all Idaho insurance carriers have volunteered to waive all costs for consumers of testing and visiting physicians relating to COVID-19, the department said in a press release.
On Monday, the Department of Insurance also issued four bulletins granting "unprecedented regulatory flexibility in certain areas for health insurance companies and producers to help Idahoans retain and use their coverage."
Through Sunday, Idaho Public Health reported Idaho had 1,101 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 77 hospitalizations and 10 fatalities. Five of those confirmed cases are from Bannock County, and nearly 11,000 people have reportedly been tested.
“The Department of Insurance is doing all it can to protect Idahoans and support the governor’s efforts during this unprecedented time in history,” Director Dean Cameron said in a press release.
Cameron said the department's employees are available to answer questions remotely at doi.idaho.gov or by emailing consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov.
One bulletin applies to health insurance carriers offering individual or employer-sponsored group major medical health and dental insurance policies, allowing flexibility regarding premium deferral, premium holidays, continuation of coverage, grace periods and waiver of eligibility requirements.
"The goal is to provide carriers and employers with the tools to retain coverage even while temporarily closed or operating in reduced hours," the department's release explained.
Another bulletin covers a temporary waiver of certain pharmacy benefit policy requirements. It grants flexibility of prescription provisions for all fully insured plans, including the allowance of early refills, 90-day supply and avoidance of in-person signature logs and subsequent audits of pharmacies, according to the press release.
A third bulletin involves health insurance carriers offering tele-health benefits through individual- or employer-sponsored group major medical health insurance policies. It helps expand tele-health access to all in-network providers, as well as how tele-health services can be received, according to the press release.
The final bulletin covers the procedure for obtaining a provisional producer license by new producers and license applicants during the COVID-19 crisis. The provisional licenses will remain in effect for six months and will not automatically renew.
The bulletins will remain active until the governor's emergency declaration is lifted, and the department is considering additional provisions to provide greater flexibility, according to the press release.