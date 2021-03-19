Madelyn Smith was named the 2022 Distinguished Young Woman on Thursday on the stage at Pocatello High School in front of upwards of 300 people. She says she was surprised.
"It was unbelievable," the Pocatello resident said afterward. "I mean I could have seen any of the girls winning. — they were all so amazing."
The 16-year-old junior at Pocatello High School first got interested in the Distinguished Young Women program because her mother and her older sisters and a lot of her friends had been involved in the event.
And she feels like she's grown in confidence and self-esteem and maturity, Smith said.
"It's amazing the lessons you learn here," she said. "I guarantee that I'll remember them forever."
One benefit she points to in particular is the interview portion of the event and it's impact.
"I feel like I'm just more confident in myself and really sure-footed," she said.
The 16-year-old attends Pocatello High School and wants to be a professional dancer and dance instructor.
The event also features college scholarships for those who receive one of many awards available to participants.
"I just really encourage everyone else to do it and just thank everyone else who helped me get to where I am," she said.
Smith has lived in Pocatello her whole life except for two years when her father's job took them to Belgium.
And she encourages other girls to enter the Distinguished Young Women program.
"There are so many experiences — it's amazing," she said. "You learn these great life skills and meet the most amazing friends ever and it's just really great."