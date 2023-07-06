Scott Bedke mug

Scott Bedke

Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke recently visited Pocatello, discussing his first six months in office and what has been important to him as a the Gem State's second in command.

Beginning in January 2023, Bedke, who spoke at the Liberty Hall Event Center, was sworn in and took over for former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who made national headlines with her attempts to supplant Gov. Brad Little twice. Little and Bedke, both ranchers and Idaho natives, seem to have more of a rapport than the previous pairing.

