Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke recently visited Pocatello, discussing his first six months in office and what has been important to him as a the Gem State's second in command.
Beginning in January 2023, Bedke, who spoke at the Liberty Hall Event Center, was sworn in and took over for former Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who made national headlines with her attempts to supplant Gov. Brad Little twice. Little and Bedke, both ranchers and Idaho natives, seem to have more of a rapport than the previous pairing.
Bedke has spent some of his first few months in office promoting Idaho and serving as an interface between local residents and their government.
“My No. 1 focus has been being the conduit between what we do in the state in Boise and what's happening out in Pocatello.” Bedke said. “Pocatello and Eastern Idaho are very important to the state's economy. We want to be here to answer questions, listen and be plugged into the communities.”
Bedke was also the longest tenured Speaker of the House, serving in that role for a decade. He hopes his experiences in state government can help with cutting bureaucratic red tape and to help citizens navigate through the system.
One of the most recent pieces of legislation Bedke voted on and approved with other legislators was the allocation of $80 million for the Idaho LAUNCH program. Idaho LAUNCH provides any graduating senior interested in high-demand college trade programs with $8,000. The money is allocated to each student over a two-year span. Applications for the imitative reopened July 1.
Bedke's stances are standard fare for Idaho GOP legislators. He supports law enforcement, NRA-backed Second Amendment rights, limited government and fiscally conservative stances. Regarding social and political issues, Bedke is pro-life and an opponent of critical race theory.
In addition to the usual gambit of traditional GOP stances, Bedke is a strong proponent of water infrastructure and allocation, citing both the Magic Valley and Eastern Idaho as critical to the success as a state.
“We all need to come to the table and let's get this thing worked out," Bedke said about the state's water allocation rights. "We live in the arid West, where we have finite resources and finite water, so we must find a way to optimize that for the good of everyone.”
For Bedke, the trafficking of illicit drugs and border security are important issues, especially at the intersection of bipartisanship at the national level.
“We have become very partisan," Bedke said. "I don't think that brings out the best in people. I think we have mutual problems that we need to solve. We're very concerned here in Idaho about our border security, because that brings in illicit drugs into our communities. Nationally I wish that they would get on top of the border security. I wish that that they would empower the states and let us control our own destiny a little bit more. We’re the incubators of democracy out here in the states. ... Let us do it.”
When it comes down to it, the draw of Idaho seems to be its appeal to lead safe and secure lives and to raise families in a space that is beautiful and largely untouched. Idaho remains a gorgeous expanse in which there are limitless possibilities.
“It boils down to this: It's a good place to live, to work and raise a family and we want to keep it that way,” Bedke said. “We've put our values into our policies. We've got a great business climate and good schools. A beautiful backdrop, Mother Nature has provided that. It’s a pretty good situation we have here.”
