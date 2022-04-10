Loyalty Oath Part Deux? Bonneville County Republicans introduce ratings system for candidates

The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee is implementing a ratings system to evaluate how conservative Republican candidates are.
The Post Register obtained documents sent from the committee to Republican candidates running in contested primary elections. One document, called the “Candidate Disclosure Form,” asks candidates to sign that they’ve read the Idaho Republican Party’s platform, support the platform, and accept that the platform will be used as the standard they are evaluated by.
The state platform includes many items some candidates may struggle to embrace, such as:
n The belief that “the Federal Reserve Bank should be abolished and the issuing power restored to the people with the stipulation that the U.S. dollar be backed by gold and silver.”
n Urging government officials to “use all means possible to prevent expansion of the definition of marriage beyond that of a bond between one man and one woman.”
n And supporting the repeal of 17th amendment, which, in 1913, gave people the right to vote for their senators instead of the state legislature.
Candidates can alternatively state the platform provisions they disagree with but both options require them to certify they are a member of the Republican Party. Candidates also are asked to fill out a questionnaire and schedule an interview with the committee’s District 33 Legislative Chairman Bryan Zollinger so the party can evaluate and potentially recommend a vote for them.
“The Bonneville County Republican Central Committee in conjunction with other interested conservative groups have developed a process of informing local voters about candidates running for both partisan and non-partisan offices. We have found that some candidates who subscribe to be Republicans do not necessarily hold strong Republican values,” Zollinger wrote in a letter to the candidates. “Furthermore, Precinct Committeemen are frequently asked for information about candidates and issues. The Precinct Committeemen’s responsibilities include knowing their constituents and keeping them informed about candidates and ballot measures.”
Zollinger said Wednesday the committee members have always spoken to candidates and have chosen to financially assist campaigns in the past, but the ratings system is new this year.
Critics have likened practices such as this to a loyalty pledge. In 2017, the Idaho Republican Party rejected a proposal that would have required Republican candidates in the state to declare their commitment to upholding the state party platform.
Jim Jones, a former Idaho Attorney General and Supreme Court Justice, said this behavior from the Bonneville committee reminds him of the fears party members expressed toward anybody that strayed from the Republican Party platform when the nation was grappling with the Soviet Union.
“Give me a break. It’s almost like they think their candidates should have lobotomies and follow everything that Doyle Beck, Mark Fuller and Bryan Smith espouse,” Jones said. “This kind of reminds me of an authoritarian style of politics.”
Jones is on the board of directors of Take Back Idaho, a political action committee which aims to combat conservative extremism in Idaho.
Beck, Fuller and Smith are elected members of the committee’s leadership and Smith is challenging U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson to represent Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. Smith is also vice chairman for the Idaho Freedom Foundation and Beck is on the foundation’s board of directors. The Idaho Freedom Foundation is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that advocates for conservative ideas and limited government but it has come under fire for its far-right agenda.
Zollinger said the committee doesn’t view the form as a loyalty pledge and candidates do not have to sign the disclosure form. He said the data the committee collects will be transparent as the candidate responses and the committee’s evaluations will be uploaded on its website for voters to view.
“This is a lot more of a thorough process (than a loyalty pledge),” Zollinger said. “It’s a lot broader and it goes into more issues. We will be considering electability, prior service in the community, prior service in the Republican Party, any polling data … voting records if they have them and then the interview.”
The committee informs candidates it will publish a news release no later than 20 days before the primary to inform voters and news outlets that a candidate did not sign a disclosure form and the committee can’t evaluate the candidate.
On March 29, the Idaho Republican Party informed the Bonneville committee to correct by-law violations after the committee had donated money to some Republican candidate campaigns. The by-law requires the party not to take a stance that favors any Republican candidate over another.
Zollinger said the evaluation process for candidates and recommendations that follow may be interpreted as the committee showing favoritism or an endorsement of a candidate, and committee members might decide to amend this by-law. The committee does not consider campaign donations an endorsement.
The evaluation process and disclosure form also are intended to ensure candidates from other parties are not running as Republicans, Zollinger said. He said there’s been times where Democrats and candidates who register as Republicans don’t follow the party platform, pointing at Simpson as an example.
“You see ads out there of how conservative Mike Simpson is every election cycle and then he goes out and grows government exponentially. Our position is we’re going to vet these candidates closer so if they are elected, we have their answers publicly available and people can compare their past answers with how they actually vote,” Zollinger said.
In another Republican committee, the Coeur d’Alene Press published a recorded phone call on March 10 which appears to reveal the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee had a plan for its members to infiltrate the local Democratic Party by having its own candidates run for Democratic precinct captain positions.
Jones said he believes there’s a connection between party leadership of the Kootenai and Bonneville committees as both have key members that have ties to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, an ultraconservative political action committee.
The Freedom Foundation’s chairman of the board of directors Brent Regan is also the chairman of the Kootenai Republican committee.
“I think that (Smith) and (Beck) have caused the local party there in Bonneville County to morph into adjuncts for the Freedom Foundation,” Jones said.