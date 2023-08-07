Homestead Chicken Fried Steak

The chicken fried steak is one of the most popular items at Homestead Family Restaurant, located at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.

 Photo courtesy of Travis Williams/Rumorfy Media

With over three decades of service, a local family-owned restaurant continues to be an inviting community space with delicious eats.

Homestead Family Restaurant in Blackfoot has been a community staple for 34 years. Virginia Burke took ownership of the restaurant from her parents in 2014 and has continued the Homestead Family Restaurant’s legacy ever since.

The Homestead Family Restaurant, located at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.
Some of the most popular items at Homestead Family Restaurant, located at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.

