With over three decades of service, a local family-owned restaurant continues to be an inviting community space with delicious eats.
Homestead Family Restaurant in Blackfoot has been a community staple for 34 years. Virginia Burke took ownership of the restaurant from her parents in 2014 and has continued the Homestead Family Restaurant’s legacy ever since.
Burke said that her father’s original plan with the restaurant was to sell fresh-grown produce from his farm called “Homestead” as well as run a restaurant in one business. However, the restaurant did so well that “it just took over,” Burke said.
“It did so well that his idea just didn’t quite work out,” Burke added.
Burke described what her customers love about Homestead Family Restaurant.
“(Our customers) love the people that work there and the food, of course,” Burke said. “We have a lot of longtime staff that work there and when they come in they'll ask for their certain waitress. We just have a really good following of repeat customers. The quality of the food and the service is what makes us stand out as a restaurant.”
Burke said that her only plan with Homestead Family Restaurant is to stay on their current path of success and eventually pass the restaurant on to her daughter, Melissa Dye.
“We're probably going to stay on the same path we're on,” Burke said. “We are absolutely invested in this restaurant. We are just going to keep doing our best and just keep the quality up.”
Burke said some of the restaurant’s best sellers is its chicken fried steak and salmon rolls, among many others.
“We also do homemade pies and we have several to pick from every day,” Burke said. “Our french dips are really popular. We offer breakfast and then we also have sandwiches and burgers.”
Homestead Family Restaurant’s mission is to make as many of their recipes from scratch and provide a good family restaurant for the Blackfoot community.
“We have a salad bar and we make our soups from scratch,” Burke said. “We peel our own potatoes, mash our own potatoes and we have fresh-cut fries. We do a lot of stuff from scratch.”
Burke said one of the hardest challenges that Homestead Family Restaurant has faced was the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The COVID-19 pandemic had a huge impact on us,” Burke said. “We went from slow during COVID to overly busy when all the stimulus came. It's just kind of been a roller coaster and there's still shortages of food, we have to look all over to get what we need. The last three years have been the toughest on us.”
Burke also said that the first few years of opening Homestead Family Restaurant in 1989 were also challenging, but she thinks fondly of the memory now that they are successful.
Burke’s favorite part of Homestead Family Restaurant is her staff. She said that “We like to have a lot of fun as a team.”
“My favorite part is my employees and I dearly love the customers because that's what it's all about,” Burke said. “I would love to thank the community for supporting us.”
Homestead Family Restaurant is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is located at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.
