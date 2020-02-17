POCATELLO — If you were to ask the woman who organized over two dozen local residents to counter-protest against those that are unsupportive of a drag queen reading program at the Marshall Public Library, she’d tell you “love always wins,” and it surely won on Saturday morning.
After petitions and protests against the voluntary Reading Time with the Queens program were announced earlier this month, Saturday’s event was not only the the most successful to date, with more than 150 people participating, but also took place without a single person or group voicing opposition to the event.
“I like to believe that we scared all the naysayers off,” said Linda Andrew, a Boise woman who is also known as Bug Minola and was responsible for organizing a new Parasol Patrol chapter that saw about 25 people wearing bright colors and carrying rainbow umbrellas line the walkway to the library. “Love always wins. These people showed up because they wanted to share love, show love and be an example of how powerful love really is.”
Andrew, after catching wind of planned protests at the Reading Time with the Queens program via a Facebook post from a group outside of Idaho that was trying to raise money to send people from out of state to voice their opposition during the event, reached out to a group called Parasol Patrol to see what could be done to protect children as they entered the library.
Parasol Patrol, which focuses on shielding kids from abusive protesters using colorful umbrellas, is a part of the Red Light Resources International non-profit organization, which aims to prevent human trafficking. Up until Saturday, Parasol Patrol had never been in force during an event in Idaho, said Andrew, adding that not only did she create a local chapter, but also had a very successful showing for its first time event.
“I had heard that there was this group trying to send protesters that are on the same level of terrible as the Westboro Baptist Church and immediately reached out to Parasol Patrol,” Andrew said. We spread the word as quickly as we could and it actually came together quite nicely. I think in total we had over 25 people show up, which was much more than I expected for our first event on such short notice.”
Andrew wasn’t the only person who was pleasantly surprised Saturday. Reading Time with the Queens program founder, Joseph Crupper, a 24-year-old Pocatello resident who is also known by his alter ego, Cali Je, was somewhat apprehensive before the event, not knowing what to expect after the program garnered so much attention in previous weeks.
“Saturday was more than successful in my opinion,” Crupper said. “I was unsure as to what to expect when I was walking up to the building, but I was so glad to see how many kind people showed up. After hosting two separate reading hours, we still had people wanting to participate.”
Reading Time with the Queens was essentially held twice in the two hours Crupper had reserved the meeting room at the library, primarily because so many people showed up and the meeting room only has a maximum occupancy of 75 people. Within 30 minutes of the event’s scheduled start time of 11:30 the maximum occupancy was reached and dozens of families were still flocking to the library in droves.
“It could not have gone any better,” Crupper said. “It was amazing that our community showed up and was so committed to making sure this time was safe for the kids. What’s cool is because there were no protesters and because of all of the people outside with umbrellas it was almost like the entire experience started outside before attendees even made it inside the library.”
In fact, so many people attended Saturday’s event that Crupper is considering making two one-hour reading sessions the norm for future events to be sure to accommodate everyone that wants to participate. Crupper said he briefly entertained the idea to look for a larger gathering place, but in the end, it made the most sense to host a reading hour in a public library — a space dedicated to sharing the love of literacy.
Crupper started Reading Time with the Queens in 2017, hosting monthly story hours from June through September, until he moved away from the area. He started the program back up July of 2019, missing only the month of October leading up to Saturday’s event.
The program involves Crupper and other drag queens reading books, singing songs and making crafts with Gate City area children. Saturday’s event, held in conjunction with Friday’s Valentines Day celebration, included Crupper reading “Valensteins” by Ethan Long and “Love Monster” by Rachel Bright while dressed as a monster reminiscent of the character James P. "Sulley" Sullivan from Disney and Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.” — only Crupper’s version was much more pink.
With conversations about love and inclusiveness taking center stage, Crupper addressed with the Journal during an interview Monday the notion that Reading Time with the Queens was created to push a political agenda upon its volunteer attendees.
“It really starts with what you consider to be political,” Crupper said. “The simple notion of drag queens and drag artists being present in everyday life is noteworthy and we have learned that some people consider that political. But in reality, I have the right to exist in everyday life. People that are gay and trans have that right as well. So for those that think it’s political for us to exist in everyday life, it’s not us that have made it that way. We are just trying to exist and be ourselves.”
Crupper continued, “That’s not to say that I am a pink monster everyday but this whole business about who can exist at a library or a public space, I think this is a thinly-veiled argument against queer people participating in daily life and that type of conversation is not something addressed at all during our reading time. That’s not at all our focus. Our focus is to encourage children to read, to feel comfortable in their own skin and to be nice and kind to others.”