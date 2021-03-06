Editor’s Note: This story is the conclusion of a three-part Idaho State Journal series titled Fields of Change. The series has chronicled the past, present and future of School District 25’s athletic facilities. The first part of the series ran in the Feb. 28 print edition of the Journal while the second installment was published in this past Wednesday’s newspaper.
POCATELLO — For decades, School District 25 officials didn’t think much about athletic facility improvements because to them upgrades were unnecessary.
Not with Holt Arena still upright.
Why waste money on lights or bleachers or locker rooms or bathrooms, the district often thought, if those would never be put to use for varsity football games?
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the deficiencies of such a mindset were put on display. Due to COVID-19 concerns, Idaho State University announced in August 2020 that the Bengals would not play a fall football season and that it wouldn’t allow District 25’s high schools to use Holt Arena for their football games.
The announcement sent Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools scrambling to find Friday night venue accommodations.
“The pandemic has shown, hey, we’re missing a lot of stuff,” said Highland football coach Gino Mariani, a 31-year District 25 employee.
That was pretty evident this past football season when opposing teams from across the state that played at Highland’s Iron Horse Stadium were forced to change in the parking lot. Even freshman and junior varsity teams are rarely ever forced to do that in high school sports, but District 25’s lack of respectable facilities made some of the best teams in the Gem State feel like they were playing Pop Warner.
It was a twist of irony. Athletic facility renovations were afterthoughts for a district dead-set on keeping the Friday night tradition at Holt and scared of disrupting its relationship with ISU.
Then one day, ISU kicked them out and there was nowhere to go.
But COVID-19 pushed through athletic upgrade plans in District 25 that were only in their infancy pre-pandemic.
In October of last year, District 25 announced a five-year $5 million project to provide fully-functional athletic facilities with lights, bleachers, locker rooms, concession stands, restrooms, press boxes and turf fields for each of its three high schools.
Highland and Century will add to what they currently have, while Pocatello High School’s athletic facility will be built at nearby Hawthorne Middle School. The district will garner a good chunk of the necessary funds — $2.1 million — by foregoing improvements to middle school tracks.
Instead of installing new tracks at $700,000 each at its middle schools, the district will use that already-allocated money to upgrade the high school football complexes and have the middle school track teams compete at the high school facilities.
In the 2021-22 School District 25 Capital Improvement Program Projects Plan, the district approved $575,000 to add lights, a press box and bleachers to the athletic facility at Hawthorne Middle School that will be used by Pocatello High School. Additionally, $425,000 was approved to finally construct a press box, concessions stand and restrooms at Iron Horse Stadium during the next school year.
District 25 Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Mattson said Century’s athletic facility upgrades are scheduled for the 2022-2023 school year.
By the end of the construction, all three high schools will sufficiently be able to host varsity football games. It’s a concept so simple, many wonder why it wasn’t done 50 years ago.
That includes Tonya Wilkes. In her year-and-a-half as the district’s athletic director, rave reviews have flowed in from the coaches and administrators who have worked with her.
She’s started the dialogue and shown action to develop big projects. She’s expressed the need to grow partnerships and bring private money into athletic programs. And she’s done her best to incorporate all three high schools into the planning surrounding the district’s largest athletic facilities project ever. That leadership has created excitement among many District 25 coaches and administrators who feel their 10-year plans are now attainable.
There’s one main reason: The district’s newfound willingness to accept donations that only help one school. Like when a local doctor wanted to donate money to expand Highland’s wrestling room and was told no by the district because it wouldn’t be fair to Century and Pocatello, many coaches have found that in the past, trying to get donations approved by the district’s leadership was like pulling teeth.
“Over my coaching career, that’s kind of been the case,” Pocatello High School football coach Dave Spillett said. “That when people wanted to come in and help out just one of the schools, it was really hard for that to take place.”
Spillett continued, “I think we’re learning and understanding that there are people that want to help all three schools (separately) and if we can allow that, I think all three schools would be in a better place.”
Highland still wants its fieldhouse and to upgrade a baseball field so inadequate that it disgusts head coach Christian Colonel at every glance.
“Our baseball field is a cow pasture, an embarrassing 5A field,” he said. “Poky and Century have varsity fields. Where’s ours? My kids deserve better.”
Century wants the north part of its football field, which is mostly gravel at the moment, to have a massive fieldhouse that would include bathrooms, locker rooms, concessions and maybe even, down the line, a wrestling room and sports medicine department.
And Pocatello High School is excited to finally have a field — a real football field — to call its own at Hawthorne Middle School. Spillett has been involved in the planning process every step of the way, making sure all the minute details that only a coach would think of aren’t overlooked.
District 25 has revised a policy on donations and gifts that was a bland one-sentence statement. The updated version, which was approved by the school board in mid-January, is six paragraphs long and states that donations which “will benefit the district shall be encouraged by the district administration.” With that update and the inception of a district facilities committee, Mattson and Wilkes have green-lit all three high schools to start acquiring private money to turn grand visions into reality.
No more worrying about equality. No more concern over the nitty-gritty of applying donations. No more feeling the need to bypass city public works regulations.
Regardless of whether the money comes from Connections Credit Union or another company, District 25 schools finally have free rein to fundraise and execute their visions.
“That’s what this whole process is about — looking forward,” District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher said. “Not looking back at mistakes that have been made. This new process will allow those doors to open.”
At the Jan. 19 school board meeting, Wilkes shared the final reading of her updated gifts and contributions policy, the goal of which is to streamline the process by which the district’s schools report and ask for approval to accept donations.
Mattson asked at the meeting, “If some rich guy comes in and wants to put money into one athletic facility, that can happen?”
“Send them my way,” Wilkes replied with a laugh. “Absolutely.”
With that, the Pocatello-based Connections Credit Union renewed its talks with Highland and District 25 about making a donation toward Iron Horse Stadium upgrades.
Recently, the District 25 Board of Trustees accepted and finalized a contract with Connections for a quarter-of-a-million-dollar donation that could finally be used for the shiny red fieldhouse with the Connections logo stamped on it that the credit union had proposed for Iron Horse back in 2018.
“We had a plan in place, then I was told it was put on hold for whatever reason and then it was back on again,” Connections CEO Brian Osberg said. “We’re moving forward with the project now but I don’t know what went on to delay it or stop it. I have no idea.”
The Connections donation means the district can use the money it reserved for the Iron Horse Stadium fieldhouse to expedite construction elsewhere and trim the cost of the district’s five-year athletic facilities plan. And the over $30,000 Highland had spent on engineering work for its Connections-sponsored fieldhouse back in 2018 will now not look like wasted money with the project finally moving forward.
With all the monumental plans, all the money being spent, all the nice athletic facilities District 25 will finally have, the big question of whether Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools will play their varsity football games on their own fields or in Holt Arena seems to be arriving at an answer.
In February, Fisher, the district spokeswoman, told the Idaho State Journal that “discussions (between the district and ISU) regarding home games and Holt Arena will begin within the next month.”
“We will be evaluating a blend of indoor and outdoor games,” she added, meaning the district will be looking into playing some of its home football games at its own facilities and some at Holt.
The dialogue between the district’s leadership and ISU is what many have been hoping for, especially after the positive reception parents and other community members gave to District 25’s 2020 football season — the first played outside of Holt Arena since the innovative dome was built five decades ago.
“It’s our version of ‘Friday Night Lights.’ It gives you goosebumps,” Century Athletic Director Mark Pixton said about the plans to upgrade his school’s athletic facilities. “It seemed like Holt Arena, although it’s a lot less work to play there, we don’t make near the money (we could by playing at Century) and it seemed like we always ended up with the double-header that was the late game. It’s kind of yucky kicking off at 8:45 p.m. on a Friday night.”
There was limited capacity this past year during Century, Highland and Pocatello’s varsity football games. There were cold nights. There were porta-potties.
But there were rarely complaints. Which makes many around the district believe it’s only a matter of time before a new tradition begins with Century, Highland and Pocatello high schools hosting varsity football games at their own venues.
“I think eventually you have to work that way,” Mariani said. “If you’re not thinking that way, I think you’re wrong.”