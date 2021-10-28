POCATELLO — Cleoria Hancock, a native Idahoan and retired longtime Pocatello educator, is celebrating her 100th birthday on Saturday.
In honor of the birthday milestone, Hancock's family is throwing her a drive-by-and-wave party at 1 p.m. on Saturday at her home, 194 Fairmont Ave, with the hope that friends and strangers alike will come by to see her.
Hancock, having nearly lived a century of life, said she feels "pretty good" considering she's "getting up there in age just about as far as you can get."
The secret to longevity, she says, is just to "get by day by day doing whatever it is you do." For Hancock, that was many things in her lifetime — but mainly teaching, a career to which she devoted nearly 40 years of her life.
Hancock taught in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 for 14 years at Whittier and Emerson elementary schools and then worked as a counselor at Alameda Middle School and Highland High School for 25 years.
Education runs in her blood. Hancock's father Claude A. Wilcox was Alameda’s first principal and is Wilcox Elementary School's namesake. Hancock's step-mother, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters also taught in the district.
Hancock has many fond memories from her time as an educator, but the thing she remembers most, she said, is how she strived to ensure as much as she could that all of her students were "glad to be there" in her classroom.
The 99-year-old is healthy and keeps her son Dennis and his wife Karla laughing. She watches Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune everyday, and says an evening meal isn't finished for her until she's had a bowl of ice cream.
"She would cry real tears if she had to leave the table with no ice cream," Karla said jokingly of Hancock. Dennis and Karla live with Hancock.
Hanock has an exceptionally large family, thanks to Dennis and Karla, who have six children: Nicole Stotts, Laura Rowe, Ken Hancock, Clifton Rowe, Andrea Hancock, and Amanda Rowe. She also has 18 great-grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Hancock was born in Preston and worked on a farm prior to her mother dying when she was just 15 years old. She then attended what is now Idaho State University, where she studied elementary teaching and counseling.
"Cleoria has always looked for the positive in individuals and situations and still does so today," her family said of her. "She is counting down the days until she reaches 100."
Hancock will be on the Elm Street side of her home on Saturday, sitting outside if the weather permits, and inside looking out the window if not.