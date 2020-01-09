POCATELLO — You can’t spell government without Vern.
And government was a large part of life for Vern Edwin Herzog Jr., who served in judiciary roles at the city, county and state level for decades before he died at the age of 86 at his Pocatello home on New Year’s Day.
A career that included serving as a Bannock County public defender, Pocatello prosecuting attorney, self-practicing civil and criminal defense attorney, judge for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and assistant state attorney general, Herzog was revered by his family and colleagues as a man whose intelligence mirrored his hard work ethic and was balanced by a jovial, dry sense of humor.
“Right up to the end, my dad was someone who wasn’t afraid to dish it out, but he could take it, too,” Herzog’s son and current Bannock County Prosecutor Steve Herzog said about his father. “I sure did laugh a lot whenever I was around him.”
Vern passed away just hours into the new year, said Steve, adding that he suspects his father died of a fatal heart attack as Vern was complaining to his wife, Margaret, about experiencing indigestion while asleep around 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
Steve said his mother found her husband dead in his bedroom a short while later.
Shortly after his birth in Salt Lake City in May 1933, Vern moved to Pocatello where he would spend the majority of his life. While going to school at what was then Idaho State College in the 1950s and would later become Idaho State University, Vern met Margaret.
It was homecoming week and he was the captain of the football team, a group that was then riding an undefeated streak of almost three years, Vern told the Journal in January 2014. He spotted Margaret on a float from a distance.
“She was the most beautiful body I’d ever seen,” Vern said in 2014. “There was an instant chemistry.”
The two would marry in 1955 and, after finishing their undergraduate degrees, relocate to Fort Benning, Georgia, where Vern would enroll in the Army ROTC program assigned to Korea. Physical problems and a leg disability would dismiss him, allowing him to move back to the Gem State.
Vern relocated to Moscow with his wife so that he could enroll at the University of Idaho’s College of Law. Shortly after achieving his law degree, Vern started working at the Pocatello-based firm Racine Olson. Vern left Racine Olson just before childhood friend and current Democratic state lawmaker Mark Nye joined the firm.
“Vern left Racine's just before I came on, but for several decades we were professionally involved,” Nye said. “He was a very good lawyer and respected throughout the area. He was a fierce advocate for the little guy and he will be dearly missed. His folks and his kids have all been very community-minded. Our hearts go out to Margaret and his family.”
After his time with the Racine Olson firm, Vern would go on to work as an assistant and then head prosecutor for the city of Pocatello, Steve said.
During the 1970s, Vern formed a lifelong friendship with former 6th District Judge Peter McDermott. Before McDermott became a judge, he, his late sister Patricia and Vern would form what many would call a “dream-team” of public defenders in Bannock County.
“Vern did an outstanding job as a public defender. He was a damn good attorney and even a better person,” McDermott said. “I would call him a diamond in the rough. He was always friendly to everyone, even if he didn’t like them. I love him like a brother and was profoundly lucky to have met him and become his best friend. I'm deeply saddened to learn of his passing.
McDermott relishes the time he spent in the courtroom with Vern almost as much as the time the pair spent out on the water fishing, he said. After working as a public defender with McDermott for several years, Vern would operate a private law practice in Pocatello for decades before a professional reunion with his best friend.
“I graduated from the University of Idaho in ’93 and after I passed the bar I came back here and started practicing with my dad for about eight years,” Steve said. “That is where I really got my feet on the ground. Working with my dad, I learned that what I put out in writing lasts forever, so I needed to check my punctuation, spelling and say what I needed to with as few words as possible. I was able to see how jury trials worked and was constantly reminded of the benefits of being honest and working hard.”
McDermott and Vern would reunite to work together serving as contracted judges for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. The pair ruled in the landmark case that involved the Tribes suing FMC for contaminating reservation land.
Outside of the courtroom, Steve will cherish the many skiing trips and outdoor adventures he shared with his dad and family.
“Skiing was our big family activity growing up,” Steve said. “He and a couple of his buddies bought the Railroad Depot in Driggs for $500 and moved it off of the right-of-way onto a foundation. It had a huge kitchen, a sauna and you could sleep 35 people in it. That was the place we went every winter for at least a decade. It’s still there today.”
Though he was retired for the last several years, the elder Herzog never ceased serving as a soundboard for his son as Steve climbed the ranks from a criminal and civil defense attorney, to the deputy prosecutor in Pocatello and eventually into his current role as Bannock County Prosecutor, Steve said.
“My dad was the hardest working man I knew,” Steve said. “He always told me that the only thing you have as an attorney is your reputation and as soon as you start lying or being lazy it’s all gone and you can’t ever get it back. He was all about hard work, integrity and was incredible in front of a jury. That is where he really shined.”
The younger Herzog said the family doesn’t have plans to hold a funeral service for Vern but are shooting for a May 26 (Vern’s birthday) date to host a celebration of life. Those interested in wishing condolences or sharing memories with the Herzog family can do so by visiting DownardFuneralHome.com.