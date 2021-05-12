A Chubbuck woman who's been teaching for 24 years after starting when she was 30 has received the 28th annual J.R. Simplot Inspirational Teacher of the Year award for 2021, which she accepted recently outside Wilcox Elementary School in Pocatello.
Julie Satterfield Fowlkes, who teaches fourth grade at Wilcox, said she was honored to receive the award.
It's presented annually by the Simplot Education Council.
This year the council received 1,900 nominations for 365 teachers from Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25, according to a news release from Simplot.
Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 featured two of each of the 20 finalists on its social media channels daily through May 6.
Each finalist is receiving a $100 check, according to the news release.
And Fowlkes received a $500 check on behalf of the Simplot Education Council.
Fowlkes received plaudits from her students for her instruction.
“Mrs. Fowlkes inspires me because she always pushed us to do better and to not give up,” said Peyton R.
And Hunter M. said Fowlkes was very inspiring.
“She preached to never give up,” Hunter said in a news release. “She would never let any of us give up and she would never give up on us.”
And Hunter said Fowlkes, who currently has 28 students in her class, uses fun and interesting ways for students to learn and to understand the things they were doing.
Further, Fowlkes enjoys using props to help students learn, Hunter said.
“Last, but not least, she inspires me to this day,” Hunter said. “She taught me lifelong lessons I still remember.”
And that includes how to be outgoing and talk to people.
Meanwhile, Fowlkes says there are so many good teachers in the district that she thinks everyone deserves the award after the challenges they've all faced.
“I definitely give this to all of the teachers,” she said.
In fact, she says there's a lot of fabulous people in education overall.
She also says the district office and her principal are amazing.
Of course, this year has been challenging due to COVID-19, she said.
“The kids are stressed out, the kids are scared, the kids have really had to work through some hard stuff,” Fowlkes said.
She says it's not been easy, but they've got to meet the kids' needs.
So she says each day starts out with her doing what's called Second Step, which aims to promote emotional health.
“We talk about doing our best, we talk about what learning looks like,” Fowlkes said. “We talk about how we can get through hard times.”
She says it's helpful to have that calm and reassurance.
“We're going to learn how to be kind, we're going to learn how to be helpful, and we're going to learn how to do our best,” she said.
Still, she says the return to in-person instruction this school year — with students all wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 — has been challenging.
“We have been in-person all year, so we have taught all year with students coming in,” Fowlkes said. “And we learn and we keep the masks on all day.”
And she said they're seeing more students in the school as parents feel more comfortable with the masks and sanitizing efforts and other safety precautions for the students, even as the end of the school year approaches on May 26.
Meanwhile, she enjoys giving students different methods of learning that may suit them better than others.
“Not many of us can just sit there and listen to something and just pick it up,” she said.
Overall, it's been challenging for the kids and definitely hard for the teachers, too, Fowlkes said.
“But you know what? We did it,” she said.
And she says the kids that really stuck with it learned how to persevere.
“Everyone is dealing with some hard things,” she said. “Together we can learn how to help each other.”