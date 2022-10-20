BOISE — An array of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials endorsed Tom Arkoosh for Idaho attorney general on Thursday, citing concerns over rival Raúl Labrador’s law enforcement positions.

Those included pushing legislation in Congress in 2017, which Idaho sheriffs opposed, to stop local law enforcement agencies from receiving free transfers of surplus military equipment; and both writing to and talking to the U.S. attorney general in 2017 to seek favorable treatment of Ammon Bundy and militia members involved in a 2014 standoff with authorities at the Bundy Ranch in Nevada.

