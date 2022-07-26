BOISE — Idaho has a new Democratic nominee for state attorney general: longtime Idaho attorney Tom Arkoosh, who announced his candidacy Tuesday and will face former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the November election.

Attorney Steve Scanlin had run in the primary as a placeholder, but withdrew his candidacy last week, allowing the Idaho Democratic Party to appoint a replacement.

Arkoosh for AG

Boise attorney Tom Arkoosh announces his candidacy as the Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general during a press conference at the state Capitol on Tuesday.

