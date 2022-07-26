BOISE — Idaho has a new Democratic nominee for state attorney general: Longtime Idaho attorney Tom Arkoosh, who announced his candidacy Tuesday and will face former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the November election.

Attorney Steve Scanlin had run in the primary as a placeholder, but withdrew his candidacy last week, allowing the Idaho Democratic Party to appoint a replacement.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.