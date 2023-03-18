Triplets

Katie and Fred Wexler's triplets pictured at Pullman Regional Hospital in Pullman, Washington.

PULLMAN, Wash. — A couple of new parents said they could feel the small town with them as they welcomed their triplets into their now sixth- and seventh-generation Pullman family.

Katie and Fred Wexler had a one-of-a-kind birth story after their triplets came earlier than they expected. The couple had intended to give birth at a hospital in Spokane, but when Katie’s water broke early all their plans went out the window. After they drove to their hometown hospital, specialists at Pullman Regional Hospital were able to safely deliver the children.

