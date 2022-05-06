Kristen Matthews, the longest serving female officer in the Pocatello Police Department's history, retired on Thursday after dedicating 30 years and nine months of her life to protecting and serving the Pocatello community.
A mother of three who has worn many hats during her time on the Pocatello police force, Matthews got emotional as she reflected on her career. From serving as a school resource and patrol officer to doing detective and DUI task force work, Matthews contributed to the force in a variety of ways.
While she admits the profession has worn her down at times with its controversiality and physical demands, she said there are many aspects of it that she'll miss as she drifts further into her well-deserved retirement.
"This is a thankless job. There are not many people that are ever very happy to see police officers show up," she said. "But I have to tell you this. I have loved my job. I have made many, many friends as a result of my job, and there are lot of people I will miss seeing regularly on a professional basis."
Matthews joined the Pocatello Police Department in 1991 after completing Idaho State University's law enforcement program. It was her first policing job, and Pocatello was ultimately where she spent the entirety of her career.
Matthews recalled that for at least a two-year period at one point in her career, she was the only woman among the department's uniformed personnel, which she called "kind of fun." The department's demographics have since changed to include more women, with 14 female officers now.
"Things have definitely changed. When I started in law enforcement, there was a big push to get women involved in it, but I don't think I've been given any special rights or privileges because of my gender," Matthews said. "I pretty much expected to do the same thing that the guys do."
Now that Matthews has officially left the force, she said she has her heart set on finding something that's "a little more upbeat" to do with her time.
"As much as I loved my job, there are a lot of negatives that go along with it. I like to think of myself as someone who tries to be optimistic, but sometimes in this job it's hard to keep doing that," she said. "I am hoping just to find something that's more positive. I'm a crafter. I enjoy working in my yard and trying to get things to grow. I'm looking forward to that."
Thursday was her last day as a Pocatello police officer. She had a send-off party planned but canceled it after two of her colleagues were injured in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect early Thursday morning on East Bridger Street. The two officers are expected to survive their injuries.
Matthews said she's sure there will be a celebration in the near future, but for now she'll celebrate with her family, including her three children, 22, 26 and 28 years old, who are coming to Pocatello to celebrate with her.
"I think people don't realize some of the nasty, ugly things that happen in Pocatello," she said. "I just hope that somewhere along the way, after more than 30 years, I've made a positive difference in somebody's life."