A long duration winter storm will bring consistent heavy snow to the central Idaho mountains this weekend
Axis of heaviest snow will shift eastward through early next week bringing heavy snow to the Upper Snake Highlands and Eastern Highlands
Lower elevations will still see precipitation, but confidence in details is a little lower at this time
Many of the details in this email focus on the weekend through Monday, we will be providing another update via email by Monday afternoon
DETAILS
A long duration winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow to several locations through central and eastern Idaho beginning this weekend. A steady stream of moisture will lead to significant snow through the central mountains, Upper Snake Highlands and Eastern Highlands. The parent low pressure system will then move inland Monday and Tuesday next week, spreading precipitation eastward, potentially leading to impacts across the Snake Plain, South Hills and Southeast Highlands. In addition to the snow expected through the high terrain, we're expecting breezy to gusty wind conditions that could compound blowing and drifting, leading to visibility issues if travelling through the mountains this weekend. Specific details on timing and snow amounts for locations are given below:
Central Mountains (Sawtooth & Sun Valley Areas) - Winter Storm Warnings
Snow begins Saturday afternoon/evening
Snowfall rates will steadily increasing overnight into Sunday morning
Snowfall rates may decrease some Sunday afternoon/evening before increasing again into Monday
High confidence in significant snow amounts expected, especially along the southwestern facing slopes near Stanley and Sun Valley
Winds will gust as high as 20mph in the valleys and 40mph at the peaks and ridgelines
Travel could be difficult to impossible at times.
From Saturday through Monday:
Sun Valley - 85% chance of 8" or more & 40% chance of 18" or more
Galena Summit - 75% chance of 12" or more & 35% chance of 24" or more
Stanley - 90% chance of 8" or more & 50% chance of 18" or more
Sawtooths - snowfall of 2-3 feet across highest elevations
Upper Snake Highlands & Eastern Highlands - Winter Storm Warnings & Advisory
Light snow will be in the area heading into Saturday
Snowfall rates will steadily increase late Saturday night through Sunday
Snowfall rates decrease late Sunday into Monday morning before increasing again Monday afternoon/evening
High confidence in significant snow amounts building steadily from Saturday night through at least Tuesday
Winds will gust as high as 30mph in the valleys and 40mph at the peaks and ridgeline
Travel could be very difficult at times.
From Saturday through Monday:
Island Park - 75% chance of 6" or more & 45% chance of 12" or more
Victor/Driggs - 50% chance of 6" or more & 15% chance of 12" or more
Pine Creek Pass - 50% chance of 6" or more & 20% chance of 12" or more
Lower Elevations (Snake Plain & Magic Valleys)
While some scattered showers may exist through the weekend and into early next week, strong southerly winds will keep many lower elevation areas through eastern Magic Valley and Snake Plain relatively dry through Monday
Daytime temperatures will warm gradually each day through Tuesday when the cold front is expected to move through
The cold front moves across the area Tuesday through Wednesday when greater impacts will exist
Colder temperatures arriving after the cold front Tuesday which could lead to flash freeze potential Tuesday night and Wednesday
The cold front will bring potential for gusty snow showers Tuesday night into Wednesday
Lower confidence in snow totals for specific locations as primary impacts arrive early next week