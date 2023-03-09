MONKS debating in House by Brian (copy)

Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, debates in the Idaho House in 2022.

 BRIAN MYRICK/Idaho Press, file

BOISE — Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, introduced a long-awaited property tax relief proposal Thursday that was a combination of previous proposals introduced this session.

The sweeping legislation would use two one-time transfers in the first year to provide an estimated $205 million to $355 million in relief, divided between homeowners and school districts to pay off bonds and levies. In the out years, other ongoing sources of funding would be used to provide a range of relief, depending on revenues available.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.