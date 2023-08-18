Orca Death Lolita

Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995. Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future.

 Nuri Vallbona - member image share, ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI (AP) — Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future.

The Seaquarium posted a statement from the nonprofit group Friends of Toki on social media that Lolita — also known as Tokitae, or Toki — started exhibiting serious signs of discomfort over the past two days. Seaquarium and Friends of Toki medical team members began treating her immediately and aggressively, but the 57-year-old orca died from an apparent renal condition, the statement said.

