Basketball icon Kobe Bryant was one of nine people killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning outside of Los Angeles, generating an outpouring of grief and shock around the world over the sudden loss of the all-time basketball great who spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The 41-year-old Bryant, who perished with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was one of the game’s most popular players, an 18-time All-Star who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA championships.
Many of the people who live in Southeast Idaho have either seen Bryant play, met him or have deep emotional ties to his legacy.
Davis Furman, director of basketball operations for Idaho State University’s men’s basketball team, concedes that Bryant was not his all-time favorite professional basketball player, but nonetheless, when he was gifted with a chance to meet the legendary Laker during a game 10 years ago he surely didn’t hesitate.
“My favorite player of all-time was Derek Fisher, so when I went to a Lakers-Pacers game — it would have been 10 years ago, today, actually — I had an opportunity to meet Derek Fisher … sure enough, Kobe walks right by,” Furman said.
“My buddy wanted an autograph and didn’t really have anything to sign, so he pulled out his wallet and pulled out a crisp $1 bill. He said something like, ‘Kobe, will you sign this because I think you’re money.’ And Kobe was like, I forgot exactly how he said it, but he was like, ‘Man, I really like that.’”
After meeting Bryant, Furman was left in a state of shock, he said — a similar state of emotion brought on by the news of Bryant’s death.
”That whole night and the next day I was just in shock. I met THE Kobe Bryant,” Furman said. “Yesterday was the exact same feeling, just the polar opposite. I can’t believe Kobe Bryant just passed away.”
Furman continued, “Everyone knows about his work ethic and what he put in to the game what he sacrificed to be able to be that level. As a coach now and a former player, you just respect and you have a lot of admiration for what he did in basketball and sports, just what greatness takes and what he was able to put in for it.”
Chidi Udengwu, a senior on the ISU men’s basketball team, not only idolized Bryant, but also used his written words to overcome adversity in his own life.
”One of the only books I’ve ever bought is ‘The Mamba Mentality,’” Udengwu said. “I got it last year. I was going through a lot of stuff last year, whether it was basketball or just personal life, and I read the book like five times. That book really changed me as a person, honestly. It made me stronger, gave me, as you can say, the mamba mentality.”
Udengwu continued, “These people that we look at as idols, like LeBron (James), Kobe, they’re so much your idols, you almost look at them like they’re immortal in a sense. Not that anybody’s untouchable, but that’s what you would like to believe.”
Reflecting on Bryant’s life didn’t involve just his accolades on the court, but also the totality of who he was as a human being.
In 2003, Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex, and prosecutors later dropped the felony sexual assault charge at the request of the accuser. The woman later filed a civil suit against Bryant that was settled out of court.
“The first thing I thought about (upon Bryant’s death) was when he was accused of raping that woman in the hotel in Colorado and how much he’s matured and how everybody needs second chances, and the kind of father he was and how he just turned a lot of things around,” said Jerry Miller, longtime voice of the ISU Bengals.
“When he was playing, one of the reasons I didn’t like him was he was so freakin’ good,” Miller added. “And then when you step back and look at why he was so good, it wasn’t just natural talent. He pushed himself to get there. ... Kobe had to change his game so he can succeed, and he did.”
Even those who weren’t fans of Bryant still went to great lengths to see the Black Mamba play in person.
”My freshman year at Coe College, we drove roughly four hours to watch Kobe’s last game in Milwaukee,” said Will Reichelt, a senior on ISU’s men’s basketball team. “I am not a Kobe fan, but I respect his contributions to the game and his competitive spirit. He played probably 18 to 25 minutes had 15 points. Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo had a triple-double. The crowd, myself included, chanted ‘Kobe’ at least 15 different times during the game. I never experienced anything like that at a sporting event. My teammates and I were up until 4 a.m. just to see Kobe.”
Jeff Landers, a former sports director at KIFI-KIDK, reflected on the legacy of Bryant, who exhibited as much will to win in his last game in April 2016 — a game in which Bryant hung up 60 points on the Utah Jazz — as he did in hundreds of games throughout his 20-year NBA career.
”I got to see him play one time in his career, his last-ever appearance against the Jazz in Salt Lake City,” Landers said. “I even got to boo him. Even though I always cheered against his Lakers, Kobe was always one thing: invincible.
”We could clearly see the ice taped to his knees. He was hurting pretty badly in his final season. You could tell.”
Yes, it’s true that Bryant transcended the game of basketball — at least that’s what Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Sunday when he announced no Mavericks player will ever again wear Bryant’s No. 24, with the organization deciding to retire the number.
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban issued the following statement on the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
But Bryant’s insurmountable quest to be remembered as one of the greatest of all time spoke to more than just the basketball community. Bryant embodied the city of Los Angeles and his work ethic rippled through both communities around the world and inside of athletes playing any sport.
Emery Beckles, a former ISU defensive back who played on the Bengals’ 2002 Big Sky Conference championship team, not only shared a bond with Bryant through the city of Los Angeles — Beckles is from Compton, a suburb of L.A. — but also shares a birthday with the legendary Laker, Aug. 23.
“As a young man who was coming right out of high school, getting a chance to play professional basketball in the NBA, that should tell you everything you need to know about Kobe,” Beckles said. “He tore his Achilles and still shot those free throws. When you believe in something, do it. Kobe believed he was the best and he showed it. That impact, what he did for the next generation, is show that you can do anything you set your mind to.”
Beckles said that much like the tragic passing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was assassinated in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019, the only thing that will heal the wounds of Bryant’s passing is time.
“I mean, it’s Kobe Bryant,” Beckles said. “Moving on from a person like Kobe is hard to explain. I don’t think the Lakers will ever be the same. We still have Kareem (Abdul-Jabbar), (Earvin) Magic (Johnson) and Jerry West, but we don’t have Kobe. This is the first sudden fatality for the franchise and that’s not something you get over.
”I’m an L.A. guy and Kobe was my dude. It just hurts.”
