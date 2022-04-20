A long rap sheet of violent behavior had Bram on a short leash when he arrived at Janet Face's home in rural Fort Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
The border collie and Labrador mix — who had killed a cat and bitten five adults and two children — was poised to be euthanized before his Utah family opted to seek Face's help as a last resort.
That same troubled canine was happily wagging his tail, however, within just a half an hour of being with Face. Face, who runs Eye2Eye Dog Training and Rescue, specializes in rehabilitating aggressive dogs, including many deemed lost causes by others.
Bram will stay with her for 30 days of intensive training. Face will also teach her training techniques to Bram's family so the results will be lasting. She's confident he'll be reformed.
"It's a matter of being their leader and being there for them in a routine," Face said.
There are some dogs that are simply too aggressive and can't be saved. In all cases, however, she blames the person rather than the animal. For example, she's worked with many animals who have been in dog fighting rings, and it's taken her several months to work out their aggressive tendencies. She's usually successful, nonetheless.
Face has worked for decades as a self-taught horse trainer, having worked under several world-champion trainers. She's read books by renowned dog trainer Cesar Millan, and she worked for the Pocatello Animal Shelter from 2015 through 2019 and for the Blackfoot shelter from 2019 through 2021.
She's found the same approach that works well for horses is also effective with dogs. She makes certain to reward good behavior, while not acknowledging bad behavior — and recognizing the signs to prevent it when possible.
"I've always been an animal lover and I've always loved dogs. I've always had dogs in my life," Face said.
Face started her rescue organization in January, after becoming aware that a large number of local residents had adopted dogs at the height of the pandemic and relinquished them or stopped spending time with them after society reopened.
Face takes in abused and aggressive dogs to foster and rehabilitate, making them adoptable. She derives no fee for fostering dogs.
Face recently got a foster dog adopted that had been abused and had been designated to be euthanized after being aggressive toward a Chubbuck animal control officer.
"All she needed was socializing with dogs," Face said. "Now she's the happiest dog."
In addition to taking in dogs for training, she also earns supplemental income by offering in-home training sessions. She finds many problems with animal behavior stem from things that happen in the home. She works full time as a caregiver for a local assisted living center.
She can handle up to 10 dogs at a time at her home, counting a few of her own pets. She lives on 3 acres, and she converted a barn into heated kennels. A camera helps her keep an eye on them from inside of her home.
"My goal is to get big and be successful because I know what can happen when you put your mind to it," Face said.