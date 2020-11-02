POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman says she is frustrated about the lack of criminal charges she believes a local man should face after he threatened her, a Black family friend and her husband with a medieval sword in September.
Lavender Ritterbush, the local woman who allegedly heard Bryan Eric Huff, 32, of Pocatello, threaten her with a 2-foot-long sword in his hand by saying, “Today is the day of reckoning” after he saw their “Vote BLM” sign in front of their Pocatello home, should face charges related to a hate crime, or at least additional counts of felony aggravated assault for the incident.
Huff on Monday was arraigned in Idaho’s 6th District Court in front of Judge Rick Carnaroli for one count of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from the Sept. 4 incident that Ritterbush described as the most scared she has ever felt in her own home.
“It was by far the scariest thing I have ever experienced in my own home and I have lived here for 16 years,” Ritterbush said. “I had my husband and a Black friend from Boise who was visiting that day in the yard when this man hopped over our security fence, unsheathed this 2-foot long sword and said, ‘It’s going down today,’ and that, ‘today is the day of reckoning.’ Out loud I asked, ‘Is this really happening,’ and he looked me dead in the eyes and said, ‘oh yeah, this is definitely happening.’ I just felt as if my entire self was screaming inside.”
While Ritterbush is upset about Huff not facing a hate crime or at least two additional counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for each person he allegedly threatened in September, Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor Nick Tranmer told the Idaho State Journal Monday afternoon that the current charge Huff faces is not the result of lacking efforts on behalf of the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.
Initially, Tranmer brought charges against Huff that included two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly threatening Ritterbush and her husband and two enhancement charges — one for Huff using a weapon during the commission of a felony crime and another for Huff being a habitual offender stemming from a previous conviction he has of felony aggravated assault in March 2019.
However during Huff’s preliminary hearing in September, Bannock County Judge Scott E. Axline found prosecutors only presented enough evidence to merit one of the felony aggravated assault charges against Huff being elevated to the Idaho District Court level.
“I don’t have any power over what the court binds over (to district court),” Tranmer said. “The state was pursuing two charges, one for the wife and the husband being threatened, but what was bound over was bound over. Community safety is always a concern for us and that is why we are pursuing these charges. We don’t want anyone in the community hopping the fence and threatening people in their own home and that’s why we charged this case like we did.”
Additionally, Tranmer said the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office did not file a malicious harassment charge — essentially Idaho’s version of a hate crime — because Huff’s statements about the “Vote BLM” sign were general threats to Ritterbush, her husband and their Black friend and were not racist or directed solely at the Ritterbushs’ Black friend.
“Malicious harassment is the statute that applies and it's very specific when it says a statement must be made maliciously and with the specific intent to intimidate or harass another person because of that person’s race, color, religion, ancestry or national origin but not a political ideology,” Tranmer said. “It’s a very specific statute and because (Huff) threatened everyone, it precludes him from facing that charge. He threatened everyone there. Also, when we are talking about BLM, or Back Lives Matter, it is a social idea. The statute doesn’t care what your ideology is; it's specific to race. I can understand where frustrations can arise from that but we are required to uphold the law as it is written, not interpret it how we see fit based on the case at hand.”
Ritterbush said hearing Huff and his court-appointed public defense attorney for Bannock County, David Martinez, argue that her husband should be the one facing criminal charges for threatening to retaliate against Huff after he hopped their fence and pulled a sword out on them was equally as traumatizing as the experience itself. Regardless of the outcome of Huff’s case, which is set to go to trial on Feb. 2, 2021, Ritterbush says she will no longer feel comfortable spending time in her own yard without some sort of protection.
For now, Ritterbush has armed herself with a ballistic dart gun launcher and has plans to obtain a handgun and holster to carry while spending time in her own yard.
“I have this ballistic dart gun and it is one mean looking ‘sun of a gun,’” Ritterbush said. “The next person that climbs over my fence I will unload all five darts into them. I won’t go out into our big, beautiful yard again without it. I also want a dog and I want to holster a gun when I’m out in my own yard. As much as he tried to claim he was not a threat to us, he was only 4 to 6 feet above us and could have lunged at us very easily.”
If convicted of the felony aggravated assault charge with a deadly weapon, Huff faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000.