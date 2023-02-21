IDAHO FALLS — For Idaho Falls resident Emily Kunz, being in the limelight comes naturally. As a child of restaurateurs and currently a server at a local eatery, Kunz is used to performing for others on both a waitressing level and an acting level.
So the fact that she made the cut of last week’s round of the Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition and is currently sitting in the top five for this week’s round excites her more than anything else.
“I am actually really excited,” said Kunz, 27. “I didn’t expect so many people to vote and care and share about it. The support I’ve had from my friends and family is really amazing.”
Kunz, who's originally from Montpelier, explained she fell in love with tattoos at an early age and received her first one at the age of 16. Growing up, she’d sit with her mother and watch several tattoo television series, and it was the concept of inking art on your body that interested her.
“I was always drawn to it,” she said. “It’s like taking your body and making it beautiful, because I haven’t always loved my body. It’s been a long battle for me to come to love the body that I have and tattoos are a really big part of me loving the body that I have now.”
Though she is not a tattoo artist herself and personally prefers pursuing performance art, Kunz has plenty of ink to illustrate her love of tattoos. These include black and gray neo-traditional designs that includes the Medusa on her forearm, an entire sleeve of critters like spiders, bees, and bats on her right arm, and a stack of books with a phoenix rising out of it to hint at her love for Harry Potter on her right leg.
In addition to becoming the cover girl for Inked Magazine, the winner of the competition will receive an exclusive tattoo session with popular American tattoo artist Ryan Ashley, a photo shoot with a famous photographer and $25,000.
The chance to receive a tattoo session with Ashley — who does neo-traditional style tattoos Kunz is so fond of — would be thrilling, she said.
“Ryan Ashley does a lot of the work that I love,” she said. “I would honestly give her free reign to do whatever she wanted. … She’s incredibly talented.”
The monetary award would also greatly help her and her boyfriend find a home of their own and get married sooner as well. They currently live in his mother’s basement after the recent death of his father.
“This is my first time entering the contest,” she said. “I saw the ads and thought, you know, that would be a really life-changing experience and things have not been great for the last few months. We’ve lost my boyfriend’s father, lost two of our dogs, and I thought we could use some good right now.”
Kunz easily passed last week’s round — which trims a group of about 40 individuals down to 20 — and sits in fourth place for this week’s round. Voting for this week will end at 8 p.m. Thursday night, with the top 15 advancing onto the next round. For those interested in helping Kunz secure her placement for this week visit cover.inkedmag.com/2023/emily-kunz to vote.
“I think it would be a super cool thing for Idaho to have someone from the state be on the cover of a nationwide magazine,” she said. “It would be incredible and an amazing opportunity.”
