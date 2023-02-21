IDAHO FALLS — For Idaho Falls resident Emily Kunz, being in the limelight comes naturally. As a child of restaurateurs and currently a server at a local eatery, Kunz is used to performing for others on both a waitressing level and an acting level.

So the fact that she made the cut of last week’s round of the Inked Magazine’s cover girl competition and is currently sitting in the top five for this week’s round excites her more than anything else.

Em Kunz4

Idaho Falls resident Emily Kunz is competing to be Inked Magazine's next cover girl.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.