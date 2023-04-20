Candace Page Raschke

Candace Page Raschke

 Photo courtesy of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office

A 53-year-old local woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a counseling business and defrauding the Idaho State Tax Commission was recently ordered to spend up to a year in an Idaho prison receiving programming and treatment.

Candace Page Raschke, of Inkom, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of grand theft by embezzlement and income tax evasion stemming from a Chubbuck police investigation dating back to 2017, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.

