A 53-year-old local woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a counseling business and defrauding the Idaho State Tax Commission was recently ordered to spend up to a year in an Idaho prison receiving programming and treatment.
Candace Page Raschke, of Inkom, agreed to plead guilty to felony charges of grand theft by embezzlement and income tax evasion stemming from a Chubbuck police investigation dating back to 2017, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal recently obtained.
The investigation began in May 2017 when the owner of Mental Health Specialists, a counseling firm on Burnside Avenue in Chubbuck, contacted police to report that Raschke, who was the firm's administrative manager, had embezzled what he believed to be hundreds of thousands of dollars from him since 2011, police said in a report the Journal recently obtained.
The owner told police that Raschke had unfettered access to the company’s finances and as the administrative manager was responsible for handling all of the business’ billing, payroll and financial matters, according to the police report.
The owner told police that he uncovered numerous types of theft, including Raschke falsifying her paychecks, using the company credit cards to pay for personal expenses and transferring money from the company’s bank accounts to her own bank accounts or credit cards, police said.
Some of the fraudulent transactions included Raschke taking hundreds of dollars in cash advances from the company credit cards on numerous occasions, using company funds to pay for about $2,000 in vehicle repairs, paying herself weekly instead of every two weeks, using the company credit card during a trip in Las Vegas, and numerous smaller transactions for Raschke’s personal expenses including Spotify and Netflix accounts and purchases at local supermarkets, according to the report.
In total, the business owner told authorities he believed Raschke was responsible for embezzling over $100,000 from the business between 2011 and 2017, police said.
When interviewed, Raschke told officers that the business owner was well aware of all the expenditures she was making and that the reason why she was paying herself double was because her husband had loaned the business owner $15,000 because he was hurting financially and needed help keeping the business open, according to the report.
The business owner told police that he was not even aware he had received a $15,000 loan from Raschke’s husband. The business owner said he believed the loan was provided as a means of covering up previous incidents in which Raschke had embezzled money from the company, police said.
Chubbuck police continued to investigate the case for approximately four years, combing through thousands of pages of financial records and requesting assistance from the Rocky Mountain Information Network, or RMIN, a federally supported organization that offers expertise to law enforcement agencies in various ways, such as providing forensic accountants to assist in analyzing large swaths of data.
In April 2021, RMIN provided Chubbuck police with a statement summarizing its findings that said “the amount potentially embezzled appears to be much higher than the original estimate. The discrepancy and potential dollar value embezzled is thought to be as high as $375,924.39.”
In May 2021, another individual at RMIN was tasked with reviewing the previous findings and concluded the amount likely to have been embezzled was actually about $180,000, police said.
All of the information was collected and provided to the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office for review shortly thereafter. Chubbuck police said they would periodically check in with prosecutors over the next seven months and each time were told the case was still under review.
In January 2022, the Prosecutor’s Office emailed Chubbuck police and asked that they limit the scope of the investigation to any fraud that was alleged to have occurred in 2017, likely because any fraud-related felony charges that would be applicable in the situation carried a five-year statute of limitations. Raschke was terminated from her job at the counseling firm in 2017 and that's also the year police started investigating her, according to the police report.
Raschke was ultimately charged in February 2022 with two counts of felony grand theft, one count of felony grand larceny and one count of grand theft by embezzlement.
About eight months later, Raschke was charged with two counts of felony perjury and two counts of felony income tax evasion following an Idaho State Tax Commission investigation.
Those charges stemmed from Raschke embezzling money from the counseling business and then failing to report that additional income when filing her state income taxes in 2016 and 2017, court records show.
In January 2023, Raschke reached a plea agreement with local prosecutors. The agreement called on Raschke to plead guilty to one count of grand theft by embezzlement and one count of income tax evasion in exchange for prosecutors dismissing all other charges filed against her.
Additionally, the plea agreement, of which the judge was bound to impose the exact terms, limited any prison sentence levied against Raschke to no more than 10 years.
Raschke ultimately received an underlying prison term of 10 years, of which five of those years must be served before being eligible for parole. However, the entire 10-year prison sentence was suspended by 6th District Judge Robert Naftz, who retained jurisdiction on the case.
Also known as a “rider,” a prison sentence with retained jurisdiction allows Raschke to have her prison sentence suspended while she receives intensive programming and education as an inmate of an Idaho Department of Correction facility for a period of up to one year. Most “riders” last about four months, however. Upon completing the program, the court is then tasked with determining whether to reinstate the underlying prison term or put the defendant on probation.
Raschke, who's currently serving her "rider," was also ordered to pay $12,000 in restitution to the local counseling firm and about $1,200 in restitution to the Idaho State Tax Commission.
