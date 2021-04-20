CHUBBUCK — Leslie Schwindt worked the phones for about 16 hours on Monday until she'd found nonprofit wildlife rehabilitation centers to take all 18 of the orphaned fox cubs the Idaho Department of Fish & Game placed under her supervision.
Department officials had notified her earlier that day that they needed her help in saving separate litters of nine cubs each, whose mothers had been killed somewhere between Southeast Idaho and the Twin Falls area.
Schwindt, a 37-year-old single mother of three, is an insurance agent by trade. But she puts in more than full-time hours for her volunteer work — rehabilitating some of the state's imperiled wildlife as a federally permitted wildlife rehabilitation expert.
"Rehab helps give animals who never had a chance a chance," Schwindt said.
Raptors are her specialty. At the moment, she's sharing her home with six baby great horned owls that were blown out of their nests during a recent windstorm. She'll release the owls after she rehabilitates them.
Schwindt also keeps a few animals, including a Virginia opossum and an American barn owl, for educational presentations. She's booked to bring her critters to five events in the coming week, including a school in Montpelier, Eastern Idaho Animal Days in Blackfoot and Hagerman Bird Festival.
She hopes that by showing rehabilitated wild animals to the public she can teach people about "the constant habitat loss and challenges that the wildlife face with habitat destruction and power lines and all the human impacts."
She's been involved in animals rehabilitation throughout her life and obtained her permit to rehabilitate Idaho wildlife about 11 years ago. For the past three years, she's helped train a another local woman, Kasey Wozniak, to partner in rehabilitating large birds.
Schwindt's permit allows her to keep mammals, such as foxes, on a short-term basis until other facilities can be found to take them in.
Having taken in fox cubs temporarily about twice per year on average, Schwindt can attest to the validity of the expression "sly as a fox."
"Every species has its own challenges," Schwindt said. "(Foxes) can definitely be escape artists if you don't have the right pens. All wild animals are smart. People just don't give them enough credit."
Schwindt has turned over the fox cubs to one of her volunteers for their brief stay in Southeast Idaho, and she's been overseeing their specialized diet and care. Cubs from one of the litters are between 2 and 3 weeks old. The other litter are 6 to 8 weeks old. Her first priority was getting the cubs re-hydrated; some of them had to be bottle fed initially.
Within the next few days, she'll turn the cubs over to three separate nonprofit facilities: Snowdon Wildlife Sanctuary in McCall, Earthfire Institute in Tetonia and Animals in Distress Association in Boise.
The rehabilitation facilities will aim to release the cubs back into the wild in the vicinity of where they were born.
Schwindt doesn't publicly divulge the specific methods she uses to care for wildlife, concerned amateurs might attempt to take in wild animals. Her barn owl is an example of what can happen when someone without the proper training attempts to illegally raise a wild animal. The bird was malnourished and had imprinted on people when she took it in.
Schwindt receives support from several local residents who give her monetary donations and deliver her feed — including lots of dead squirrels, gophers and starlings — for the wildlife. She's working to obtain a nonprofit status for her operation so that she can apply for grants.
Not every animal can be saved.
"The best thing we can do sometimes is end the suffering," Schwindt said. "When we can release an animal back into the wild it's nice and rewarding that maybe we can make a difference.
"My goal in life has always been to leave the world a better place than I found it in one way or another."