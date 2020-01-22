A local woman just became the first-ever “Ultimate Extreme Huntress.”
Lindsay Christensen, who grew up in Preston but currently resides in Weston, was awarded the title and a bronze statue at the Dallas Safari Club’s annual award’s dinner in Dallas, Texas, this month.
It’s the second time Christensen has competed in and won an Extreme Huntress competition. The online reality show, which just marked its 11th year, aims to preserve an outdoor heritage and highlight positive role models for women who like to hunt, according to its website.
Christensen took the “Extreme Huntress” title in 2017. This time around, she competed against other women who’ve won over the past decade for the “ultimate” title.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Christensen said. “The competition was a lot harder this time. I was happy to be able to come out on top.”
Christensen said there were about eight women involved in the contest initially, and that list was whittled down to four finalists.
The contest involved two primary events on two continents — an outdoor skills challenge filmed on location at the FTW Ranch in Barksdale, Texas, and an African safari hunt for Cape buffalo and plains-game with one of Africa’s best safari operators, Dale “Donza” DesFountain. The latter was filmed in Zimbabwe throughout the Save Valley Conservancy.
Christensen won based on a combination of her outdoor skills challenge results, the score she received from the judges while hunting, and the number of online votes she received.
Christensen was able to show off her skills during the event, winning 6 precision challenges. She says archery, her preferred hunting method, has taught her a lot about trigger control and aim, which helped her in the events even though she had to use a rifle.
“Honestly, I surprised myself a little bit,” Christensen said.
In addition, she was one of only two contestants that were able to successfully harvest all four of the animals they were supposed to: a Cape buffalo, a zebra, an impala and an eland.
Christensen said it was particularly hard to hunt the Cape buffalo, which ran in a herd of roughly 400. She wanted to make sure she got a mature bull — one that was past its prime and unlikely to breed.
“We were doing our part in conservation,” Christensen said.
Christensen, who believes in hunting for food, not trophies, said the animals they harvested helped to feed people. For instance, the Cape buffalo was donated to one of the villages, she said.
“Everything in Africa gets used,” she said.
Christensen said she enjoyed working with Tanya Blake, a professional hunter in Zimbabwe, during the competition.
“It was nice to be able to hunt with another woman,” Christensen said, adding that Blake shares her passion and knows a lot about African game. The two quickly became friends and have plans to share another hunting adventure in the future.
Christensen hopes her new “Ultimate Extreme Huntress” title will not only open more doors for her, but also give her a chance to serve as a spokeswoman for female hunters and hunters in general.
“(Hunting sometimes gets) a bad rap,” she said. “I want to put a positive light on hunting.”