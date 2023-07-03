123-1.JPEG

Marlean Dunn, right, and her grandchildren clean a headstone.

 Photo courtesy of Marlean Dunn

POCATELLO — Idaho native Marlean Dunn and her grandchildren have made an altruistic hobby of cleaning up neglected headstones at local cemeteries. 

Dunn said she started cleaning headstones more than a year ago and has managed to clean about 50 of them since then at cemeteries in Pocatello, McCammon, Inkom and Declo. 

