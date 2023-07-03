POCATELLO — Idaho native Marlean Dunn and her grandchildren have made an altruistic hobby of cleaning up neglected headstones at local cemeteries.
Dunn said she started cleaning headstones more than a year ago and has managed to clean about 50 of them since then at cemeteries in Pocatello, McCammon, Inkom and Declo.
She got into cleaning headstones after she cleaned the headstone of her daughter who died at birth years ago.
Dunn was amazed by how good it looked, so she cleaned some others nearby that looked overgrown and in need of a cleaning.
“I cleaned up the first one, and then another one and then another one,” Dunn said. “The more I looked, I saw that so many of them haven't had any cleaning done in years and years, and then It was just the satisfaction of seeing how they look after they’re cleaned.”
Dunn said she found a cleaning solution that works well and she has continued to buy her own supplies despite rising prices and limited supply. She has also worked to clean the headstones while recovering from a broken wrist.
In choosing headstones to clean, Dunn often seeks out military headstones to honor former service members, but she also just picks them at random if they look like they could use a cleaning. She’ll pick “any stranger,” she said.
“It's amazing how they look before and after. You can’t even read the name and then afterwards, it looks like it's brand new,” Dunn said. “It's very satisfying. I want to do this because it feels good, but I've had several of my grandkids follow me from town to town, so it’s also teaching them about giving and not asking for anything in return.”
Dunn said she plans to keep cleaning up gravesites with her grandchildren as long as her health allows. Before she broke her wrist, she was cleaning them about three days a week, so she hopes to get back to that, she said.
