POCATELLO — A local woman is set to celebrate her 100th birthday in Pocatello on Saturday.
Frances “Fran” Threlkeld, according to her daughter Vicki Barnes, plans to start “rocking 100” during a birthday celebration Saturday that will feature songs from each decade beginning with flapper-style tunes that Threlkeld danced to in the 1920s.
“The music will start at her generation with some of the swing and flapper-style music she grew up with all the way to what the young grandchildren are listening to now,” Barnes said. “My mother had a Victrola record player going all the time when we were children and music has always been important to our family so we wanted to incorporate that during the party.”
Threlkeld’s birthday party will be located at the Rosewood Reception Center at 1499 Bannock Highway from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 5. Her four grandchildren are all excellent cooks, Barnes said, and will be catering all the food for the party.
When asked how Threlkeld at 100-years-old is faring in terms of her mental and physical wellbeing, Barnes said, “Are you kidding me? Yeah things can get tough once you reach 100 but she’s great. In fact, she’ll probably line dance at the party on Saturday.”
So far, Threlkeld is batting a thousand when it comes to members of her family who plan to attend the celebration on Saturday, said Barnes, adding that relatives are coming from as far away as Chicago, California and even Cancun, Mexico, with another handful making the trip from Boise.
Threlkeld was born on May 27, 1921, in Twin Falls. She met her husband, Jack Fait Threlkeld in high school and remained married to him for 72 years until his passing in November of 2014.
Threlkeld became a bit of a trailblazer in her family when she decided at a young age to go to a beautician trade school to become a hairstylist. She would continue working in that profession to care for her two children, Barnes and her other daughter Suzanne Standley, while Jack was serving overseas during World War II. After Jack returned home from the war he and Fran would go on to have one more child, a son named Curtis.
Fran moved to Pocatello from Twin Falls about two decades ago, spending some of her time before retirement working at the Pocatello Visitor's Center on South Fifth Avenue across from the rock climbing wall on the east side of Upper Ross Park.
“She was a superb saleswoman and absolutely loved selling people on Pocatello,” Barnes said. “She was really great at that job.”
One of the best parts of Fran’s life today is that at 100-years-old she doesn’t need any assistance walking around or moving about, Barnes said. And while she may be a little impartial, Barnes said she thinks her mom is one of the most top-notch 100-year-olds in the country, she said.
“If you could line her up with all of the 100-year-olds in the country, she would be in the top 10,” Barnes said. “There are many 100-year-olds out there but not very many who can move around without a walker or a wheelchair.”
Barnes said that if you were to ask Fran about the secret to her longevity, she’d say it revolves around exercise, eating right and the power of positive thinking, advice she likely uncovered in three of her favorite books, Barnes said.
“When I was about 10-years-old in the 1950s mother got hold of two books — 'Let’s Eat Right to Keep Fit' by Adelle Davis and 'The Power of Positive Thinking' by Norman Vincent Peale — and she lived by those two books and the Bible,” Barnes said. “She is just absolutely nuts about avocados and blueberries and she’s always sure to tell you why: One for the antioxidants and the other has great oils for the skin.”
In addition to her affection for eating well and always thinking positive, Fran is an excellent golfer, said Barnes, adding that many people who regularly frequent the links would kill to have her score. Her 99th birthday party celebration was a surprise party at the Riverside Golf Course in Pocatello.
She’s also sure to keep her mind sharp with a group of friends about two decades younger than her who love to play the card game bridge, Barnes said.
But what sets Fran apart the most, Barnes said, is that she's always offered the best advice, even if she wasn’t technically offering it.
“Sometimes when I get stymied for what to do next, I always think what mom would do,” Barnes said. “Mom’s best advice was, ‘Life is what you make it, and attitude is everything.’ She has always been a great resource and guidance for us, and for that we are so very grateful.”