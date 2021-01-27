POCATELLO — A 30-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were injured and had to be extricated from their Nissan sedan after a drunken driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck their vehicle near the city's downtown area Tuesday night, police said.
Madisen Kalivas, 24, of Pocatello, was arrested for aggravated DUI, using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle, failure to yield, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following the 10 p.m. crash at North Fifth Avenue and East Fremont Street. Police said the mother and daughter were transported to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening.
Police said the mother and daughter were traveling northbound on Fifth Avenue in a Nissan Versa, and Kalivas, who was driving a Chevy Tahoe, ran a stop sign and struck them.
Kalivas, who suffered minor scrapes in the collision, was taken into custody by Pocatello police following the crash, authorities said.
The intersection of North Fifth and East Fremont remained closed to all traffic for more than an hour and a half because of the wreck.
The woman and child trapped in the Nissan were extricated them from their heavily damaged car by firefighters.
The Nissan ended up being sandwiched between the Tahoe and the steps of Bethel Baptist Church on the northwest corner of the intersection.
The church's steps sustained minor damage but both vehicles were totaled in the crash.
The wreck remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
According to court documents, Kalivas refused to submit to blood-alcohol content testing. She's facing up to 15 years in prison.