POCATELLO — A 30-year-old local woman has been charged with felony injury to a child for allegedly using illegal narcotics while pregnant, including the day she gave birth, according to Pocatello police.
Peggy Nola Eiman, of Pocatello, was charged on May 18 with one count of felony injury to a child for endangering the health of her newborn on Feb. 11 by ingesting or using illegal narcotics throughout her pregnancy, court records say.
The Idaho State Journal on Friday obtained a Pocatello police report contained in the affidavit of probable cause to charge Eiman with the felony injury to a child.
Pocatello police say they began to investigate the incident on Feb. 18 after receiving a report from child custody services that the umbilical cord from Eiman’s recent childbirth tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and marijuana.
Police made contact with Eiman at her McKinley Avenue home where she admitted to using methamphetamine since approximately the fall of 2019, police said. Additionally, police said in their report that Eiman admitted to using meth the day in which her newborn child was born on Feb. 11.
The newborn child was declared in imminent danger and removed the home in February and Eiman was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant. Police continued to investigate the incident and Bannock County prosecutors officially filed the felony injury to a child charge on May 18 and an arrest warrant was issued for Eiman that same day.
Eiman was arrested in connection to the felony injury to a child charge on Wednesday and incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail. She posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail that same day.
Eiman is scheduled to appear back in court where she will be arraigned on the felony injury to a child charge on June 16 at the Bannock County Courthouse.
If convicted of the felony injury to a child charge, Eiman faces up to 10 years in prison or a $50,000 fine.