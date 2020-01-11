On Saturday, January 11, 2020, at approximately 5:00 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash on US Highway 26 near milepost 276, northwest of Atomic City.
Sally Larsen, 44, of Blackfoot, was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar van eastbound on US26.
Brody Tripp, 40, of Chubbuck, was driving a 2019 Toyota Tundra pickup westbound on US26.
Tripp crossed the center line and struck Larsen's vehicle head on. Larsen was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to her injuries on scene. Tripp was wearing a seat belt and was not transported. Lanes of travel were blocked for approximately five hours.
This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police were assisted on scene by INL Fire.