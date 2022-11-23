GRACE — For those who know Earline Meacham Smith Williams on a close level, they might know her as the woman who always had a freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream. They might know that she puts her great love and talent for music to good use and in the past even sang with her first husband, Merlin R. Smith, on live TV.

They also might know that she turned 100 years old on Nov. 1 and a birthday celebration thrown in her honor will be held on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Thatcher/Williams Ward Building at 2055 Niter Bench Road in Grace.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.