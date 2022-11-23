GRACE — For those who know Earline Meacham Smith Williams on a close level, they might know her as the woman who always had a freezer full of Schwan’s ice cream. They might know that she puts her great love and talent for music to good use and in the past even sang with her first husband, Merlin R. Smith, on live TV.
They also might know that she turned 100 years old on Nov. 1 and a birthday celebration thrown in her honor will be held on Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Thatcher/Williams Ward Building at 2055 Niter Bench Road in Grace.
Williams and her family invite friends and community members to join them for the birthday festivities and celebrate the 100 years she has spent playing music, cooking good food and creating memories with her family.
“It’ll be simple, with cake and decorations, and people can visit with her,” said her surviving son, LaGrande Smith.
Born on Nov. 1, 1922, in Lago, Idaho, Williams has filled her life with people she loves. She and Smith had two sons together, and she can boast of having six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and several step-grandchildren as well.
They made a ranch in northern Thatcher their home after they married in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1941, and there the couple welcomed many into their house.
“Earline and Merlin welcomed many ranch hands and they opened their home to them,” LaGrande and her family said in an email to the Journal. “Some were family and some were not, but Earline became a second mother to them all.”
Talented at the organ and piano and gifted at singing, she taught piano lessons, led coral groups and sang duets with Smith. When he passed away in 1984, she found comfort in playing the organ at all hours and would share her talent and the joy of music at the care facility in Soda Springs and at the Caribou County Fair.
Following the years after Smith died, she spent time with her sister in Nevada, made new friends, and served two missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California and Virginia. She also re-married three times.
Williams is currently living at Quinn Meadows Rehab and Nursing Home in Pocatello and continues to chat with her friends and family members daily.
“She was always very good with checking on others, and she’s just a very loving person,” said LaGrande. “I love her very much.”
