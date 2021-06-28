POCATELLO — A local woman and non-profit animal rescue organization are offering a $300 reward for the safe return of a pit bull that went missing after a crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello last week.
A 3-year-old white, female pit bull named Alithea went missing after the single-vehicle crash, which occurred shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday last week.
Police say Abigail Rhoads, 29, of Pocatello, was traveling north in a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she drove off the road and into the median near milepost 68. Her vehicle then rolled.
Rhoads was transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello following the crash. Officials there say she was treated and released.
Rhoads says several people have spotted Alithea, who may respond to “Moonbug,” in the area of Interstate 15 between exits 68 and 69 around On Semiconductor and Idaho State University’s Eames Complex.
Rhoads says she has placed Alithea’s bed and some blankets behind the Eames Complex in an attempt to get Alithea away from the Interstate 15 area.
Portneuf Animal Welfare Society Inc., or PAWS, has offered $200 in addition to the $100 that Rhoads is offering for Alithea’s safe return. Alithea is all white except for a heart-shaped brown spot on her left ear. The dog is not collared or microchipped, Rhoads said.
“Absolutely no words can describe how grateful I am for how much the community is helping me right now,” Rhoads said. “My heart is breaking right now because Alithea was a gift from my sister before she died last year.”
Anyone who sees the dog or has information about her whereabouts is encouraged to contact Rhoads at 208-241-9969, or one of her family members at 208-339-1438 or 208-881-3699.
Idaho State Police can be reached at 208-239-9808 and the reference case number is P21000514. The number for Pocatello Animal Control is 208-234-6156.