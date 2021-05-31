POCATELLO — The Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard has provided military rites at funeral services for veterans since 1952 and members say it’s an honor to participate.
“We’re here because of the respect we have for our fellow veterans,” says Richard Hollingsworth, who was in the Army.
He says the goal for the 43 current members of the independent group, which has appeared at dozens of funerals so far this year, is to always be able to provide military rites for any deceased veterans in their area.
That area includes McCammon, Inkom, Arimo, Pocatello and sometimes American Falls.
“That’s the area we try to stay into,” Hollingsworth said.
That’s because there are communities in Idaho with other veterans organizations that assist in doing military rites for late veterans.
But in the area they cover, he says anyone who wore the uniform and was discharged honorably gets full military rites from the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard.
And the goal of the organization is to honor late veterans to the highest standards.
In fact, they’ve been told by many active duty personnel and people who have attended their military rites that they’re among the best they’ve seen.
“That has always been a compliment for us,” Hollingsworth said.
Hollingsworth, who says the Honor Guard appeared at 65 funerals last year, thinks the reason people say that is because the organization can offer full military rites. They offer old-school traditional services and have never wavered from that focus.
“As soon as the funeral home pulls up, we provide an escort,” he said.
Members of any military branch can follow the procession of family and friends to where the deceased service member will be laid to rest. Then the commander speaks and the chaplain provides a prayer. The members come to attention and honorary rifle volleys are fired. Then “Taps” is sounded, which is now done electronically because of a shortage of buglers.
Afterward, the flag is folded and presented to family members of the deceased.
They also present the family with a unit coin, condolence cards and shell casings from the rifles, according to Hollingsworth.
Honor Guard member David J. Platt, who’s retired from the Air Force, says it’s an emotional service for both the family and friends of the deceased veteran.
“When they start playing ‘Taps,’ you can see people’s reaction to it and the tears come to their eyes,” Platt said. “When you see that, it makes me feel proud that we’re doing what we’re doing.”
Honor Guard member Robert Dischinger, a retired command sergeant major, which is one of the highest ranks for a non-commissioned officer in the Army, says people often tell him thank you.
“My response is it’s a privilege,” Dischinger said. “It’s a privilege to be here and always be proud of your family member’s service.”
He says that resonates for him and the families and friends who are mourning.
“The deceased veteran is honored by those who recognize how that particular piece of the veteran’s life had significance for all of us,” said Dischinger, who joined the group because he was impressed with its professionalism.
But members note that the volunteer Honor Guard is separate from the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Pocatello and it isn’t considered an official veterans service organization.
Still, most members of the Honor Guard do belong to VFW Post 735 and the Marine Corps League.
Further, Hollingsworth notes that no donations are requested at any time.
“We’re self-supporting,” he said.
But sometimes family members voluntarily offer a monetary donation and that is appreciated.
“It helps us to replace our flags and maintain rifles,” he said.
In addition, there are no required payments out-of-pocket for any members of the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard, though some members voluntarily contribute.
Members don’t have to come to every funeral if they have work commitments or other issues. They can come whenever they can make it, Hollingsworth said.
Members also sometimes do double duty by getting involved in leading parades in the community.
“So we’re not just doing military funerals, we’re doing things in the community as well,” Hollingsworth said.
But they exist because of the respect they have for fellow veterans and what they’ve done for the country, he said.
For the members of the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard, which generally has eight to 16 members at veterans funerals, it’s important for everyone to remember that.
“We all have our own deep personal reasons why we do it,” Hollingsworth said.
And Hollingsworth says they’re proud that they’ve always been able to provide a funeral for veterans.
“We’ve never not been able to perform military rites for any veteran,” he said.
In fact, sometimes they will have two or three funerals in a day, but they are still able to provide all the appropriate military rites, he said.
For the members, about three-fourths of whom were in a combat area, serving in the organization is simply a matter of honor.
“The guys are proud of what they do,” Hollingsworth said. “I think we’re trying to give back to the ones that didn’t come back.”