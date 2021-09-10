POCATELLO — Six years removed from his time serving in the military, retired U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Krumwiede is still trying to find his niche in a world where the injuries he suffered in Afghanistan challenge his ability to do some of the things he enjoys most.
Krumwiede loves the outdoors, but he has struggled to return to his favorite activities since losing both of his legs and suffering damage to his pelvis and arm in an IED explosion while on patrol in Afghanistan in 2012.
To satiate his desire to be outside and fulfill a need in his community, the retired veteran has tried serving as fire lookout for the Forest Service in Idaho for a summer, worked on a ranch in Aberdeen for a stint and has driven semi-trucks hauling straw.
It’s been nearly a decade now since Krumwiede got injured. While he has adjusted to his new prosthetic legs and gotten used to living with his injuries, he still suffers from residual health issues that prevent him from sticking with his most desired jobs.
“I’ve been trying to figure out what I want to do with my life now because (joining the military) is what I wanted to do since I was a kid,” he said.
Krumwiede described how he used to run around his yard when he was growing up, dressed in makeshift military garb and pretending to be a soldier. He joined the U.S. Army right out of school after graduating from Century High School in 2010.
Krumwiede’s twin brother, Mark Krumwiede, and their father, Dennis Krumwiede, also served in the military. Joining the Army right when he became eligible at age 18 was the one thing Krumwiede was sure of in his life and he made it happen.
He was deployed to Afghanistan in December of 2011 and had been promoted to specialist prior to being injured there in June 2012. Krumwiede had hoped to return to his post in the military as some injured soldiers do, but his injuries changed the course of his career.
“Now that the armed forces are not available to me anymore, I have been doing a lot of searching and trying to figure out where I fit in,” he said.
Krumwiede’s newest project is working with a group of people in Pocatello to start a Boys & Girls Club, where he hopes to help provide enrichment and education to kids in the community who are unable to get it elsewhere.
Despite having gone through what he went through during his time in the military, Krumwiede said he doesn’t regret serving.
“I can’t change what happened and so it’s not gonna do me any good having regrets over it,” he said. “I think it was a good experience. I made a lot of friends, I served my country. That’s what I wanted to do and now I have that experience to look back on.”