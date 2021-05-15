Two local United Ways are working together to hold their first region-wide Day of Action this month as part of an effort to encourage residents to get involved in their communities.
Officials with the United Way of Southeastern Idaho and the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County say they will host a number of volunteer and engagement opportunities, which will take place at different places and times across the region.
“We’re excited to put on this Day of Action as a region wide event with our sister United Way in Idaho Falls,” Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, based in Pocatello, said in a news release. “We hear from regional corporations and residents all the time that they are looking for ways to give their time and talent and we hope this will be the first of many future Day of Action events that bring our region together in a meaningful way.”
Volunteers will be able to help with things like spring cleaning and yard work, painting and making repairs at facilities, sorting food and preparing mental health care kits for seniors involved in the Meals on Wheels program, according to the news release.
The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s events will be taking place on May 17, while the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County’s events will be held around May 21. More details about the projects will be posted at justserve.org/unitedwaysofeasternidahodayofaction.
United Way officials encourage people to get involved in the efforts.
‘“It’s a day that we ask you to help us put our mission into action by volunteering to help build a stronger community and better quality of life for our vulnerable neighbors,” Chris Wiersema, CEO of the United Way of Idaho Falls and Bonneville County, said in the news release. “We are grateful for our corporate partners, our volunteers, and for the selfless work of our nonprofit partners who enrich the lives of many in our community.”