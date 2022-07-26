Idaho Falls Fire Department training

Idaho Falls Fire Department employees train in a department photo. The department's traumatic response team was nominated for two national awards in the emergency medical services field.

Idaho Falls Fire Department trauma responders were recently nominated for two national awards for their efforts to protect the well-being of community members.

The city of Idaho Falls announced in a Monday news release the department’s Traumatic Response Unified Support Team, or TRUST, was nominated for the 2022 Hooley Awards in the Service category and the Emergency Medical Service Awards of Excellence through EMS World.

