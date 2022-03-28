POCATELLO — Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Rev. Jenny Peek was surprised by the lack of open support for the local LGBTQIA+ community when she moved here in 2017.
She's worked since then to make inroads with the community and to build trust. On Thursday night, her congregation will welcome their LGBTQIA+ friends to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility.
The local Episcopal Church will also show its support for the event: Rev. Haydie LeCorbeiller will deliver opening words and a "centering moment" during the observance, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the Unitarian meeting house, located at 426 W. Lewis St. The agenda also includes speeches from local transgender residents.
To attend by Zoom, go to rb.gy/tm2mhu, with the passcode 396172 and the meeting ID 95654174978.
Peek believes religious communities miss the mark when they allow LGBTQIA+ individuals to use their warming shelters or food pantries but prohibit them from joining their ranks and aspiring to positions of leadership.
"We're going to have something where the faith community is showing support that way. ... When any faith community is trying to be Christlike in particular, to me the least Christlike behavior we can do is stamp an entire group of humans as unworthy and unredeemable," Peek said.
Since 2018, the Unitarians have also hosted Transgender Day of Remembrance every Nov. 20.
Peek believes the Day of Visibility is especially important because it casts a positive light on LGBTQIA+ individuals rather than focusing on the marginalization of the group.
"When we lift up a day of visibility we're saying, 'Look at the resilience of this community. Look at the beauty, the creativity and the diversity of the people," Peek said.
Jess Attebery and Joseph Crupper are organizing the event with Peek. Attebery, who is the founder of Queer Club Idaho, explained the event will also be a celebration of the recent failure of House Bill 675, which died in the Idaho Senate. The bill would have prohibited minors from receiving gender reassignment surgeries and treatments and would have made it a felony for doctors to provide the services. Proponents of the bill argued minors are incapable of making such life-altering medical decisions.
Attebery is pleasantly surprised that the bill wasn't approved after passing easily through the Idaho House of Representatives.
"I would say I'm glad it's going to just die in a drawer," Attebery said. "I would have preferred if there had been more of a fight put up and if more people in the House were supportive of trans people."
Attebery emphasized she'd rather fight for a bill that supports the rights of transgender people than fight against one she believes curbs their rights. Attebery knows what it's like to face harassment on the street and believes hate crime legislation to protect transgender people is needed.
"Currently trans people are not protected from discrimination in housing," Attebery added. "I do know people who as soon as they've come out they've been let go from jobs they've been doing very well for a long time. It's usually not stated as the official reason."
Attebery will give a speech during the Day of Visibility about what visibility means to her and why she thinks it's important. She'll encourage LGTQIA+ people to follow the advice of the late gay rights activist and politician Harvey Milk, who professed that the best form of political activism is coming out of the closet.
Jodi Dunn will speak about the Idaho bill that recently failed.
Rowan Smith, who was the coordinator of the defunct organization Lambda QI, will speak about the absurdities of living as a trans person. Attebery said it will be a humorous speech.
"Rowan has done standup comedy and is in my opinion a natural-born comedian," Attebery said.