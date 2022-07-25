The moviegoing experience seems to be back in full swing in East Idaho as people return to pre-pandemic routines.

During times of social distancing, people traded their movie tickets for TV remotes. Big name movies, such as Academy Award winner for Best Picture “CODA”, were exclusively released on streaming platforms. Others, such as Marvel’s “Black Widow,” opted for a mixed theatrical-streaming release. But with recent blockbuster releases, movie attendance numbers are rising in the region.