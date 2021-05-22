ARIMO — Marcos Gil, of Arimo, was honored posthumously as a Carnegie Hero on Saturday at Marsh Valley High School during a ceremony attended by about 30 of his friends and family members.
He was named by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission to receive the Carnegie Medal for his life-saving act of heroism in late April 2018, when he drowned while rescuing a 14-year-old girl who was caught in the current while swimming in the Portneuf River.
Gil was 17.
The need to avoid large gatherings due to COVID-19 delayed plans to formally recognize him until recently.
Bannock County Sheriff Tony Manu said during the ceremony that despite being a poor swimmer, Gil managed to save the life of Alexa Birdsall after she got caught in a dangerous circular current downriver from a waterfall in the Portneuf River near Lava Hot Springs.
In fact, Gil was just taking swimming lessons around the time of the crisis, Manu said.
Yet he managed to push Birdsall toward the riverbank, enabling her to escape the current and get safely to shore.
But Gil was caught in the current himself and couldn't escape and drowned, according to the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
The event was attended by his grandparents, who were also his legal guardians, Silvia Gil and Margarito Gil, as well as other family members.
Gil's older sister, Alicia Vasquez, says it was an honor to see so many people attend.
“It shows us that people still love him even though it's been a couple years,” she said. “I'm sure if he was here he'd be proud.”
She says she knows that when he jumped in the water he didn't have second thoughts.
He was a good friend to everybody, she said.
“He was such a good guy,” she said. “And he protected anybody he thought he needed to.”
Vasquez said she's never heard anybody who knew Gil ever utter a bad word about him.
“He was always so sweet,” she said.
Manu said it was an honor to acknowledge the family and Gil.
“It's a big deal for someone in our community to get awarded this medal,” he said.
He says it's cool to him because when people think about heroes, they typically think about a famous football player or sports figures.
“But Carnegie believed it's important to acknowledge everyday citizens who go above and beyond the call of duty in everyday life,” Manu said.
And he says when you ask civilians involved in a dangerous rescue why they did it they have a simple response.
“My fellow man was in trouble and I had to do something,” he said.
Rather than sitting on the sidelines and watching things happen they react, Manu said.
He says many people have heard stories of someone lifting a car during a crisis and they don't know where the strength came from during that moment.
And Carnegie thought it was important to recognize the everyday people who go above and beyond during a crisis, he said.
“He thought it was important to acknowledge people,” Manu said. “You'll find that Marcos Gil — which is why we're here — falls under this category and that's why they presented him with the Carnegie Medal."
The two-fold mission of the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission is to recognize and support those who perform acts of heroism in civilian life in the United States and Canada, according to their website at carnegiehero.org.
Those recognized by the commission receive the Carnegie Medal, and they, or their survivors, become eligible for financial considerations, including one-time grants, scholarship aid, death benefits and continuing assistance.
To date, more than 10,000 medals have been awarded, with the recipients chosen from more than 100,000 nominees. About 20 percent of the medals are awarded posthumously.
Awardees are announced four times a year, following meetings of the commission.