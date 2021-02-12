POCATELLO — The run on firearms amid the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted one local tactical gear and gun shop owner to move into a bigger and better location
Ryan Dunder, the owner of Counter Strike Supply Co., is gearing up for the March 2 grand opening of his shop’s second expansion since opening in 2017.
Now located in the unloading dock of the former Goodwill thrift shop at 441 Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello, Dunder, a former detention deputy with the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, has twice as much space to work with and has already started growing his inventory.
“It has been so exciting moving here into this new location,” Dunder said. “With our last base, we were pretty crammed in there and merchandise was being stacked on top of each other. Now we have a good amount of space to continue growing our inventory and delve into nuanced markets such as firearm parts and a bigger gun selection.”
Counter Strike Supply Co. has come far since its humble beginnings selling uniform supplies to members of law enforcement. Now the shop offers uniforms for other emergency first responders, medical supplies, communication devices, guns and ammo, as well as custom embroidery and sticker printing.
Retail products aside, Dunder is quite proud of the numerous firearm training and education seminars offered at Counter Strike.
“Late last year we further expanded our training division to incorporate self defense training for the public, enhanced concealed carry, basic firearm instruction and advanced firearm instruction,” Dunder said. “It’s exciting to see these programs continue to grow year after year.”
In addition to the various firearm training that people pay to participate in, Dunder said he will offer a free seminar every month to teach situational awareness and preparedness, with the next class set to begin on Feb. 16.
“Over the last year or two years there has been a great increase in gun sales,” Dunder said. “So, we want to make sure the people that do use firearms are well-trained.”
The new home for Counter Strike Supply also has a dedicated room for the 9- by 15-foot shooting range simulator that allows individuals to train at any level. The simulator features a projector and a screen curved at 130 degrees to immerse the individual into a realistic shooting situation that requires full body movement.
“We have two different divisions for the use of our simulator with about 1,000 different scenarios in total,” Dunder said. “On the public side we do everything you can go and do at the range where you are shooting at static targets, kind of plugging holes in paper to work on shot placement. But we also have moving, reactive and no-shoot targets.”
Dunder continued, “Then we have other scenarios for the public where it’s more competitive based where you can set it up so you can come up with a group of people and compete against each other for the best times and accuracy.”
For law enforcement, Counter Strike’s shooting simulator offers about 800 different scenarios that are actual recordings of real-life scenarios for dealing with suspects carrying a concealed firearm, breaching and entering a building and tactics for patrolmen.
In terms of space for guns, Dunder says the new facility will include about 50 square feet just for firearms, with three display cases for pistols and a back wall dedicated to long guns.
As a means to promote the grand opening next month, Counter Strike is hosting a raffle with each ticket costing $13 In addition to North American Arms MAGA-inscribed .22-caliber red and silver mini-revolver, prizes include a body armor tactical backpack, hats, sticker packs and other merchandise.
Counter Strike Supply Company is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those interested in learning more about their supplies, services or classes, visit their website at counterstrikesupplies.com or call 208-380-2210.